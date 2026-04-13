Kuwait: talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, has appointed Bader Al-Ghanim as Chief International Officer, a newly established role aimed at strengthening collaboration and driving consistent execution across markets. The appointment underscores talabat’s commitment to leading high-performing local teams while bringing its quick commerce offering closer to the core of the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Toon Gyssels, Chief Executive Officer at talabat, said: “I’m really excited about Bader’s appointment and new role. When he joined talabat, he launched our vertically integrated grocery offering from the get-go, and afterwards shaped our Kuwait business as Managing Director. In his new role, he'll bring our teams even closer together in building our multi-vertical platform and he's got the deep market expertise and strong track record for it.”

In his role, Al-Ghanim will oversee talabat’s Managing Directors across eight markets, as well as regional key accounts, reinforcing operational alignment and driving consistent performance across the business. He will also continue to oversee the Kuwait market during this transition period.

“I am honored to take on this new role at a pivotal time for talabat’s growth journey,” said Bader Al-Ghanim, Chief International Officer and Acting Managing Director at talabat Kuwait. “As we continue to grow across our markets, we’re focused on scaling key verticals like grocery and retail, and expanding our non-food offering. I look forward to working closely with our teams to build on the strong foundations already in place, unlocking new opportunities for sustainable, cross-market expansion and long-term value creation.”

Al-Ghanim brings extensive leadership experience, having successfully led talabat Kuwait with strong performance and consistent execution. Prior to this, he held leadership roles across Kuwait’s shipping, grocery, and retail sectors.

This appointment reflects talabat’s continued investment in leadership and its commitment to strengthening its multi-vertical platform across the region, with a growing focus on non-food categories. It also reinforces talabat’s support for Kuwait Vision 2035 by contributing to the development of national talent and empowering future leaders across key sectors, including technology and innovation.