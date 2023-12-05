SITA today announced the appointments of Stefan Schaffner as Senior Vice President of SITA AT AIRPORTS and Sergiy Nevstruyev as Senior Vice President of SITA Global Services (SGS). The two bring a wealth of management experience in the travel, transport, and mobility technologies sectors to SITA.

With SITA’s presence in more than 1,000 airports globally, Stefan is responsible for transforming SITA’s Airport portfolio to meet a growing demand for digitalization and automation. Prior to joining SITA, he was responsible for preparing Touchless Biometric Systems AG (TBS) for global rollout as its CEO, driving geographical expansion and building international partnerships and investor relations.

Sergiy will oversee the daily management of SITA’s critical infrastructure for around 2,500 airline, airport, ground handler and related customers. He will also play a key role in SITA’s transformation, responsible for optimizing SITA’s IT landscape. He steps into his new role after an extensive tenure working with the aviation industry within Accenture’s global industry group, focusing on strategy, transformation, customer experience and delivery.

David Lavorel, CEO SITA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stefan and Sergiy to the executive management team. They each bring abundant experience in diverse facets of the global travel, transport, and IT industry. I look forward to the valuable new perspectives they will provide to shape our growth strategy in two of the most vital pillars of our business: our airport offerings and our approach to the customer experience.”

Stefan Schaffner said: “I am excited to be joining SITA, an established partner innovating within the air transport industry. We see airports are increasingly investing in technology to improve the passenger experience and streamline operations. Supporting this demand with robust solutions will be a key focus in 2024 and beyond.”

Sergiy Nevstruyev said: “Ensuring a high-quality customer experience is the cornerstone of the value we bring to our customers. Around the world, airports and airlines depend on us to ensure their infrastructure is robust and reliable, day in and day out. At this time of transformation, I look forward to applying my knowledge of the complexities of delivery and IT strategy to help reshape SITA’s service management and optimize the tools supporting this.”