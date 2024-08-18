“World Humanitarian Day highlights the significance of noble humanitarian activities and initiatives, serving as an opportunity to commemorate the immense efforts and generous contributions of philanthropists and benefactors globally, and to promote the values of giving and extending a helping hand to those affected by crises and disasters everywhere, without discrimination, instilling the principle of human fraternity.

In the UAE, humanitarian work holds profound significance as a fundamental value and an essential characteristic of our society. Rooted deeply in our culture, it draws inspiration from the vision of our wise leadership and the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On this occasion, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the compassionate Emirati people who have always set honourable examples in assisting those in need and instilling hope within communities grappling with challenges, conflicts, and disasters. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who emphasised that ‘Fostering hope stands as the highest manifestation of humanitarian work and the noblest virtues’.

As a testament to our belief in the importance of humanitarian work, we reiterate our commitment to developing a legislative system that supports humanitarian work and streamlining and regulating the processes of delivering humanitarian aid to those in need, wherever they may be.”

