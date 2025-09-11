SSH is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Jules Massant as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

With more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, Sophie brings extensive expertise across multiple industries and deep regional and international expertise. Her proven ability to deliver transformation through the HR function will support SSH in shaping a future-ready workforce and sustaining its culture of innovation.

In her new role, Sophie will lead SSH’s people strategy across the region, driving transformation through leadership development, employee experience, and strategic organisational change. She will also join SSH’s leadership team to support the company’s ambition to be the Employer of Choice across the markets it serves.

“Sophie brings a wealth of experience and regional insight, combined with a passion for people development. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving SSH forward and ensuring our continued success as an Employer of Choice,” said Matt Squires, CEO.

SSH looks forward to Sophie’s valuable contribution across the organisation.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering multidisciplinary services, from architecture and engineering to construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 63 years. With a reputation for design integrity, SSH has built a portfolio of landmark projects throughout the region. With a strong presence in key markets, the firm operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa. Founded in 1961, SSH employs over 800 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

In the World Architecture 100 Survey (WA100) 2025, SSH secured its place, ranking at #69. Recognised among the top 10 architectural firms in the Middle East, as well as in infrastructure and construction management, SSH also earned a top 10 ranking in the hospitality sector for the first time. Additionally, SSH secured 101st place in ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

With a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, SSH’s expertise spans master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.