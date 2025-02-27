Muscat, Oman – The Board of Directors of Sohar International is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Abdul Wahid Mohamed Al Murshidi as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 26. Mr. Al Murshidi has been serving as Acting Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2025, during which he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

Mr. Said Mohamed Al-Aufi, Chairman of Sohar International, stated, “Today marks an important milestone for Sohar International. Mr. Abdul Wahid’s proven track record, exceptional expertise, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our bank into its next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, Sohar International will continue to thrive and reinforce its position as a leading financial institution in the region.”

In his new role, Mr. Al Murshidi will spearhead the bank’s initiatives aimed at achieving exponential and sustainable growth. “We are pleased to have a leader of Mr. Abdul Wahid’s caliber to guide the management team toward further success and excellence. With his diverse experience in the banking industry, we believe he will build on the bank’s achievements and strengthen its capabilities as a market leader,” Mr. Al-Aufi added.

Mr. Abdul Wahid brings over 18 years of extensive experience in various banking functions, including Audit, Finance, Investment, and Islamic Banking. He joined Sohar International in July 2019 and previously served as Deputy General Manager at a prominent local Islamic bank. He holds an Executive MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Sultan Qaboos University.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi’s appointment reflects the Board's commitment to strong leadership and sustained progress, ensuring that Sohar International remains dedicated to creating value for its customers, stakeholders, and the broader economy.

About Sohar International

