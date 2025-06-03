The premium visa medical and health and wellness center has achieved 40% YOY growth for two consecutive years

Smart Salem, the UAE’s premium visa medical ﬁtness and wellness clinic, has made two key appointments, bolstering its leadership team and building clinical capability.

Paul De Jongh joins Smart Salem as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over two decades of multinational leadership experience across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, luxury retail, and higher education sectors. Prior to joining Smart Salem, Paul held senior executive roles including Managing Director for Harley-Davidson across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and most recently, Regional Director for the Middle East & Africa at Navitas, a global leader in education.

At Smart Salem Paul will lead Smart Salem’s operational strategy, with a focus on systems and process optimization, customer experience enhancement, cost efficiency, and enabling the company’s continued trajectory of sustainable growth. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Medical Physiology and Biochemistry, a B.Sc. in Human Movement Science, a Graduate Certificate in Project Management, and an AIBA Honours qualification.

Paul commented, “It's an exciting time to be joining Smart Salem. Advanced technology is transforming the future of preventative health and we are at the forefront of this shift in the UAE. I am looking forward to driving the cutting-edge innovation, technology, and smart solutions that are the bedrock of Smart Salem’s brand and vision.”

Amera Varghese joins Smart Salem as Clinical Dietician, bringing over 15 years’ experience including over a decade working for Mediclinic Middle East across some of the largest hospitals in the Middle East. Amera has specialist expertise in the nutritional needs of complex and complicated disease conditions across all life stages, pre and post-natal diet, eating disorders, pre/post operation diet, hormonal imbalances and geriatric nutrition.

Amera commented: “Your health isn’t random, it’s mapped in your DNA, refined by your gut and revealed through every choice. I align nutrition with an individual’s unique genetic code to unlock lasting results.”

At Smart Salem Amera will design personalised nutritional programs to help customers achieve their goals, utilising insights from Smart Salem’s advanced wellness tests including DNA tests and in-depth gut microbiome testing. Amera holds a Master’s degree in Food Science and Nutrition/Dietetics with additional qualifications as a nutrigenetics counsellor and a certified Neuro linguist programming coach.

CEO Amanda Gravitis said: “I am excited to welcome Paul and Amera to Smart Salem. They join at an exciting time; we have an ambitious vision for the future and they both bring a wealth of experience which will be invaluable in helping us achieve our long-term goals. These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and our clinical capability and ultimately, driving growth.”

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Emily Plimsoll

About Smart Salem

Smart Salem is the UAE's premium visa medical fitness and wellness center. As well as guaranteeing visa medical results in just 30 minutes, it o􀆯ers a range of cutting-edge health and wellness tests, from gut microbiome analysis to DNA tests.

A PPP between Dubai Health and Klea Holding, Smart Salem’s purpose is to empower people and communities to enjoy better, healthier and longer lives. Applying the most advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, Smart Salem is committed to bringing the future of preventative health and wellness to the people and communities of the UAE.

Customers can visit one of three state-of-the-art facilities - City Walk, Index Tower, DIFC or Dubai Knowledge Park - for a fully digital experience.

www.smartsalem.ae