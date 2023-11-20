Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Smart Salem, the UAE's leading high-tech visa medical testing provider, today announced the appointment of Amanda Gravitis as its new Chief Executive Officer. Amanda will replace Sanjay Verma, who will move into a new role with Visiomed Group, the parent company of Smart Salem, as the Regional Manager for the MENA region.

Amanda is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Smart Salem and, over the last 18 months, has played a pivotal role in structuring and expanding the company. Amanda will begin as Smart Salem CEO effective immediately. She will lead the diversification and further growth of the three premium visa medical and wellness centers in Dubai – located in Index Tower DIFC, City Walk and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Prior to joining Smart Salem, Amanda held senior positions at PwC and Government entities across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. She has an excellent track record for strategy development and execution and organisational transformation.

Sanjay took over the Chief Executive role at Smart Salem in early 2022. Since then, Smart Salem has tripled its physical footprint to three prestigious centers around Dubai and has seen impressive and steady growth: from approximately 300 daily visits in early 2022 to over 570 in October 2023, +41% revenue growth in H1-2023 versus H1-2022, and a strong diversification of its services towards wellness and prevention.

Sanjay’s new appointment highlights Visiomed Group’s expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follows the incorporation of a new joint venture, called Smart Health, between Visiomed Group, Abrar Communications and Al Ghazzawy Group, with the support of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA), as part of a national project to deploy digital diagnostic centres.

Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed Group, commented: “The appointments of Sanjay and Amanda underpin one of the most exciting chapters of the Smart Salem journey yet. This year has seen us hit milestone after milestone, and we are set up to meet our future ambitions for 2024 and beyond, including the expansion of our services and physical presence across the MENA region. Both individuals have excellent, proven strategic capabilities, and we, the board, are more than confident that the company will reach new heights of success under their esteemed leadership.”

Sanjay Verma, Regional Manager of Visiomed Group in MENA, commented: "In just a few years, Smart Salem has been established as one of the most vibrant and technologically advanced health and wellness providers in the UAE, reflecting the remarkable progress we've made in a short time. I have had the privilege of leading the business during this exciting phase, and I am delighted to be passing it over to Amanda, who has been instrumental in the success of our strategy so far.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal clientele, whose unwavering trust and support have been instrumental in my journey with the firm. In my new role, I look forward to driving further the impressive global footprint of Visiomed Group as we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine the standards of wellness and healthcare services across MENA.”

Amanda Gravitis, CEO of Smart Salem, said: “I am delighted with my appointment to CEO of Smart Salem. During my time as COO, I have had the pleasure of scaling our business by delivering state-of-the-art facilities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovations, building a talented team, and ensuring our purpose – improving the health and wellness of the community – is central to everything we do. I look forward to this next challenge of steering our business and its growth, and ultimately to continue pushing boundaries to deliver world-class health and wellness services.”

Smart Salem offers express visa services, providing customers with a premium experience, the convenience of one-stop shop visa residency services, and preventative, general wellness testing. Visa medical results are the fastest in the market, with results guaranteed within just 30 minutes. Smart Salem is conveniently open for extended hours six days per week, with three easily accessible locations across the city.

