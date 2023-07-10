UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, recently ranked among the top five Hotel Spas in Vietnam by Travel + Leisure Awards Asia Pacific 2023, is known as one of the top wellness resorts in Vietnam. Set within pristine natural surroundings, the resort combines sumptuous accommodation with a rustic and intimate design that blends seamlessly with nature. Awaiting guests visiting the resort is a tailor-made journey of self-discovery through a combination of personalized wellness programs and guided meditation classes, advanced health analysis technology, a dedicated wellness consultant, and nutritious cuisine. The aim is to empower guests to cultivate a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle long after their stay. Recognizing the growing demand for wellness travel, Six Senses Ninh Van appointed Mr. Leo Altomar as its new Wellness Director.

“Our appointment of a Wellness Director marks our continuous dedication to wellness. While the resort has consistently delivered an exceptional wellness experience, Leo brings a fresh perspective to our wellness offerings and pushes the boundaries. Together we look forward creating guest journeys touching different well-being elements when staying at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay,” says Benjamin Kreuz General Manager of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay.

Leonardo Altomar – Wellness Director

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay appoints Leonardo Altomar (affectionately referred to as Leo) as its first Wellness Director, which will offer a more transformative experience for guests.

“I find importance and joy in educating people about the value of wellness. To me, the most practical ‘medical prescription’ for everyone is simply to walk more, to act mindfully, to nourish your body with wholesome food or to cherish precious moments of a cozy family dinner. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is a place with a soul, where like-minded people meet, and where wellness is a lifestyle. I am absolutely delighted to lead wellness initiatives at the resort. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay has so much potential, particularly with its exceptional sustainability offering and I will be integrating the wellness experience by using the produce from our three impressive organic gardens”, shares Leo.

Leo's extensive background in the industry, ranging from his role as General Manager at Spa Salons in London to the prestigious Harrods Wellness Clinic, followed by his time consulting for the renowned Viceroy Bali, has provided him with a wealth of expertise. His vision embraces a harmonious blend of ancient traditions and modern technology, local suppliers, and a fulfilling guest journey that is both educational and transformative. At the heart of all decisions, Leo prioritizes the wellbeing of guests and hosts, putting a fresh, holistic approach to management.

Being a health-conscious individual and vegetarian, Leo embraced a wellness lifestyle from an early age. He holds a deep regard for ancient healing traditions such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and healing therapies. Inspired by the resort’s self-production of vegetables, drinking water, fruits, eggs, honey and more, Leo is excited to wholeheartedly craft a comprehensive wellness journey that combines resort's vibrant and nourishing culinary offerings.

A fusion between tradition and modernity

The Vietnamese Journey is a voyage across the S-shaped country using some of the most traditional herbs and ingredients that can only be found in specific regions of Vietnam. Guests can tap into these natural ingredients to relax the body, eliminate toxins, and boost circulation, while immersing in the fragrant Com Xanh (Vietnamese rice) body scrub, and surrendering to the rhythmic bamboo massage with local coconut oil. They can also create their body scrub or medicinal herbal poultice with The Alchemist Body Treatment, hand-picking fresh herbs from the resort’s organic gardens, then preparing and grinding them in the mortar to apply to their treatment.

Wellness programs, including Sleep, Detox and Discover Yoga, are an example of blending culture with high tech. The Wellness Screening is a non-invasive technology providing essential physiological biomarkers that enable the on-site wellness expert to build a customized program consisting of treatments, yoga, meditation classes and a nutrition plan based on the “Eat with Six Senses” philosophy.

Unleash limitless potential for living a healthy and balanced life with biohacking

This method offers shortcuts to better wellness by hacking the body’s natural recovery systems. Leo and his colleagues currently offer two biohacking programs for guests: “Fast Recovery with compression boots” and “Muscle Relief with Hypervolt”. They can be used to provide deep relaxation, reduce muscle tension after hiking for recovery, release muscle knots for better flexibility and mobility, recover and relieve injuries by targeting areas of chronic pain, and even reduce overall stress.

“Biohacking is all about self-experimentation and finding what works best for you. With a variety of benefits, you’re on a journey to explore different techniques to address your own needs”, says Leo.

About Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay sits on a dramatic coral bay with golden sand and towering mountains. It comprises 62 pool villas on the beach and is nestled between rocks. Guests enjoy many family-friendly activities, culinary experiences, and excursions, and the Six Senses Spa is a sanctuary for the senses.

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 22 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 41 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.

Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

Figures as at March 31, 2023

