Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG Enterprise Solutions, a Ghobash Group enterprise and a trusted enterprise technology partner in the UAE for more than four decades, has announced the appointment of Simon Howells as its new General Manager.

The appointment builds on the company’s 40+ year legacy as a leading Managed Print Services provider while accelerating its expansion into a broader portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions across the UAE.

Under Howells’ leadership, the company is building on its strong position in the Print Services market, with a sharpened strategic focus on Digital Services, including workflow automation, application modernization, and enterprise digitization. By strengthening its commercial engine and drawing on the wider Ghobash Group, GCG Enterprise Solutions aims to deliver end-to-end client solutions that will accelerate change with resilience, and measurable impact.

Howells brings more than two decades of experience leading multi-market technology and digital organisations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. He has transformed legacy businesses into agile, high-performance operations and built a strong track record in revenue growth, digital enablement, and commercial excellence.

His senior leadership roles include previous appointments with Xerox MEA and OSN. At Xerox MEA, he consistently delivered revenue and profit growth, modernised workflows through RPA and process automation, and strengthened enterprise-wide digital capability.

Commenting on Mr. Howells’ appointment, Rashid Ghobash, Managing Director of Ghobash Group, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Simon to lead GCG Enterprise Solutions’ growth and expansion. He has a strong track record of transforming businesses of this kind, and under his leadership the company will continue to expand from its print heritage into a broader digital services offering for clients across the UAE.”

Commenting on his appointment, Howells said:

“I’m honoured to join GCG Enterprise Solutions at an important moment for the business and for the region. Clients are looking for a partner with real digital capability, operational depth, and the scale to deliver end-to-end. With the backing of the Ghobash Group, that is what we intend to be.”

Under Howells’ leadership, GCG Enterprise Solutions aims to become a leading digital partner for the region, one that builds strategic partnerships and delivers long-term value to its customers.

About GCG Enterprise Solutions

GCG Enterprise Solutions, a Ghobash Group Enterprise, has been a trusted provider of enterprise technology and digital services since 1982. Today, the organisation delivers one of the region’s most comprehensive portfolios of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions across the UAE.

Powered by a team of more than 200 specialists spanning the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and supported by strategic collaborations with leading regional and global technology partners, GCG Enterprise Solutions integrates digital platforms that enhance efficiency, intelligence, and performance across every layer of the enterprise.

For more information, visit gcg.ae, write to info@gcg.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

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Tony Hamad

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+971 4 596 1800