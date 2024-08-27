The story of Emirati women is one of resilience, selfless contribution, and boundless inspiration. It’s a story that resonates not just within our region but also around the world, highlighting women who are deeply rooted in their traditions while boldly embracing the future.

Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, Emirati women have been playing a key role in our nation’s progress—from government to education, and from business to technology. Their contributions are shaping our world, and their influence extends far beyond our borders as they continue to break new ground and set the stage for the future.

As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we honor their achievements and look forward to a future where their contributions continue to inspire and elevate society, laying a strong foundation for generations to come.