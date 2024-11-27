DUBAI, UAE – Sheeba Benny of Stantec Middle East Limited has been named as "Electrical Engineer of the Year" at the Construction Week Middle East Awards 2024, celebrating a significant milestone for female leadership in the region’s building services design consultancy and construction sectors. The award was announced during the event's 20th anniversary celebration at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai on November 21st.

Sheeba emerged from a field of ten finalists to claim the industry's prestigious recognition, highlighting her three-decade contribution to electrical engineering excellence in the Middle East. The award acknowledges her expertise in specialized areas including LV distribution, emergency standby power systems, and advanced building technologies.

"Engineering excellence requires both technical precision and innovative thinking," said Sheeba, whose professional credentials include LEED AP (BD+C), WELL AP, WiredScore AP, SmartScore AP, EDGE EXPERT and Project Management Professional certification. "This recognition reflects the evolving landscape of the industry and its growing inclusivity."

As an accredited engineer by both Dubai Municipality and Abu Dhabi Municipality, Sheeba has established herself as a technical leader in the region's building services design consultancy sector. Her expertise encompasses projects in healthcare, education, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

The award caps a notable year for Sheeba, who was also shortlisted for the Electrical Engineer of the Year at the MEP Middle East Awards and the UAE Regional Electrical Engineer of the Year at the CIBSE Awards 2024. Currently pursuing Chartered Engineer (CEng, UK) status through the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), she maintains active membership in several professional organizations, including MIET, the UAE Society of Engineers, and IEEE Women in Engineering.

Construction Week's annual awards program, celebrating its 20th year, is recognized as the region's leading platform for acknowledging excellence in construction and engineering. This year's ceremony brought together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements across multiple categories.