Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Sports Cities and Facilities W.L.L., a subsidiary of Edamah, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaikha Noora bint Isa Al Khalifa as the Director of Strategic Partnerships. This strategic move marks a significant step towards enhancing the Kingdom’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports industry.

Shaikha Noora brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the sporting landscape to her new role. With her visionary leadership and extensive expertise, she will spearhead Sports Cities and Facilities’ efforts in shaping the future of sports cities, setting new benchmarks, and creating transformative experiences for athletes, fans, and communities alike.

Sports Cities and Facilities Chairman Ayman AlMoayyed said, "We are delighted to welcome Shaikha Noora to this new role. Her exceptional track record and strategic mindset will play a pivotal role in propelling our company to new heights. We believe that her leadership will usher in an era of innovation, growth, and unparalleled sporting experiences."

As a Director of Strategic Partnerships, Shaikha Noora will be instrumental in driving key initiatives and forging strategic partnerships to advance its vision of creating world-class sports events and opportunities for Bahrain’s citizens and residents.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.