Saudia Cargo, a leader in global air cargo transportation and a member of the biggest air cargo alliance, SkyTeam Cargo with its global reach, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Loay Mashabi as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025.

Eng. Mashabi succeeds Teddy Zebitz as CEO, who has led Saudia Cargo to record success, driving innovation and solidifying its leading position, Zebitz will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors

“During Teddy's tenure, we have achieved remarkable milestones and navigated through numerous challenges, all while maintaining our commitment to performance and service excellence,” stated Mr. Abdulkareem Abualnasr, Saudia Cargo Board Chairman. “Teddy's vision and leadership have been instrumental in building the capabilities of our company and in executing our strategies, and we are deeply grateful for all his valuable contributions.”

Eng. Mashabi joined Saudia Cargo as board member since August 2021 then as a Managing Director in October 2023, bringing a wealth of experience in the transportation and logistics sector. Prior to joining Saudia Cargo, he served as Deputy Minister for Logistics Services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, and Deputy Governor for Planning and Development of the General Authority of Customs, He also served as CEO of the inception phase of a Al Soudah destination at Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Under his leadership, Saudia Cargo will focus on accelerating its growth, expanding its international network, and advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s logistics sector goals, enabling the Kingdom's transformation by securing essential goods and providing customer-centric solutions that help businesses thrive and industries grow.

Eng. Loay Mashabi holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and a BSc in Petroleum Engineering from King Fahd University.