H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, affirmed the Ajman Chamber's keenness to enhance its direct role in supporting its members from the private sector establishments operating in the food, beverage and manufacturing sectors, by encouraging them to increase productivity according to the highest quality standards, ensure the sustainability of food supply chains, and adopt the latest technologies in manufacturing, packaging and control, reflecting the Chamber's commitment to drive the sector towards excellence and innovation.

This statement was made by Mr. Al Suwaidi during his visit to the factory of Al Amir Food Industries in Ajman, in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber. The Chamber's delegation was received by Amir Ranani, owner of the factory and CEO.

Mr. Al Suwaidi said that the Ajman Chamber adopts an action plan to intensify field visits to the leading industrial facilities in the emirate, with the aim of reviewing production levels, especially since Ajman has a wide range of factories that export their products to various countries of the world, which contributes to supporting the growth of the food sector and the sustainability of food security.

The Director General of the Ajman Chamber and his accompanying delegation inspected the factory departments and production lines and reviewed the expansion plans to increase productivity and enhance the volume of exports to local and international markets.

Amir Ranani gave a full explanation about the innovative initiatives and modern technologies adopted in the factory, reflecting the commitment of the company to keep pace with the requirements of local and international markets and support the food security, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031.

He expressed his appreciation to Ajman Chamber for its sustained role in motivating the emirate’s factories to increase productivity and ensure their sustainability, as well as for providing the necessary tools and support to keep pace with local market demands and to expand export volumes.