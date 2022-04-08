Abu Dhabi - UAE: EDGE, the region’s leading advanced technology group, and one of the top 25 in the world, has announced the appointment of Saif Ali Al Dahbashi to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at its entity AL TAIF, the leading UAE in-country provider of lifecycle support for military land platforms and systems through maintenance, repair and overhaul, supply chain management, technical training and engineering services. AL TAIF is part of the Land division within EDGE Group’s Platforms & Systems cluster.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “The appointment of Saif as CEO of AL TAIF will see him use his considerable industry experience and leadership skills to successfully steer the business operations of AL TAIF, and to deliver growth in line with its overall vision and objectives. A major pillar of this strategy is the continued support and development of the UAE’s sovereign capabilities as it looks to become a global hub of advanced technologies and defence related services. We wish him every success.”

Previously AL TAIF’s Chief Operating Officer, Al Dahbashi brings to his new role 17 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations, including major UAE based companies such as Strata Manufacturing and Mubadala Investment Company.

About AL TAIF

Established in 2006, AL TAIF is the leading UAE in-country provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, heavy utility vehicles and ground support equipment. Specialising in supply chain services, technical training, engineering and development services, AL TAIF has a roster of over 1,200 employees – providing end-to-end solutions to empower its customers and ensure their mission readiness. Leveraging its technical capabilities, the company conducts vehicle and component rebuild, refurbishment and upgrades, as well as interior and exterior bodywork, painting and welding. Other services include engineering solutions, modernisations and technology integration across a wide range of defence platforms and systems.

For more information, visit altaif.ae

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – promoting fast, precise decision-making to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.