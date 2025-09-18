Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah has announced the appointment of Said El Moudni as Director of Finance, reinforcing the resort’s strategic leadership as it continues to scale operations and redefine the ultra-all-inclusive experience in the UAE’s northern emirate.

With over 14 years of financial leadership across prestigious hospitality brands, including JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, St. Regis, Sheraton, and Renaissance, Mr. El Moudni brings a wealth of cross-regional experience spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and West Africa. His appointment marks a critical step in strengthening Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s financial ecosystem during a pivotal phase of growth, innovation, and guest-centric transformation.

Throughout his career, Mr. El Moudni has spearheaded complex hotel pre-openings, conversions, and rebrandings, while managing multi-property portfolios and implementing cost optimisation strategies that drive sustainable profitability. His approach blends strategic vision with data-led decision-making, having consistently delivered measurable financial performance across some of the region’s most competitive markets.

In his new role, Mr. El Moudni will lead the resort’s financial operations, advancing risk management frameworks, elevating financial governance, and driving long-term value creation aligned with the brand’s ultra-all-inclusive positioning. His appointment reflects Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and performance-driven leadership.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. El Moudni said, “I am deeply honoured to join Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, a brand renowned for its sophistication, innovation, and excellence in hospitality. This is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of the resort, while working alongside a team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive financial performance, operational excellence, and long-term value for our guests, employees, and stakeholders, and to help shape Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s journey as a benchmark for world-class hospitality.”

Further commenting on his appointment, General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, Sherif Kasseb, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Said to our leadership team. His impressive career trajectory and deep understanding of hospitality finance make him an invaluable addition to the resort. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

Mr. El Moudni’s appointment reinforces Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and shaping the future of high-end hospitality in the UAE, combining operational mastery with financial innovation to set new benchmarks for excellence.