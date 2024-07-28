Raslan Deiranieh has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecom Company - Orange Jordan.

Deiranieh’s experience spans 25 years, during which he contributed to a series of financial and strategic milestones at Orange Jordan. He held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. He worked alongside the executive leadership to leverage his extensive expertise to achieve notable achievements for the company.

Deiranieh embarked on a remarkable journey with Jordan Telecom Company in 1998, coming from the Central Bank of Jordan. Advancing in positions, he significantly supported the establishment of Orange Jordan as a prominent player in the telecommunications and digital services arenas both locally and regionally, enlightened with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II. Throughout his career, Deiranieh demonstrated a notable capacity for strategic leadership, serving on the boards of various local and regional corporations.

Deiranieh is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Jordan and the Jordan Association of Management Accountants (JAMA), in addition to serving as Chairman of E-Dimension Company. Formerly, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of Safwa Islamic Bank, Jordan Data Communications Company, and held the position of Chairman of Light speed Company based in Bahrain, in addition to serving as Chairman of Petra Mobile Payment Services Co.

Deiranieh boasts an impressive academic background, with a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Jordan in 1992 and a certificate in Financial Management and Control from ESCP Business School in 2008. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Computer Science with honors from Yarmouk University in 1985, where he was recognized for his scientific excellence and received an excellence award for graduates.

