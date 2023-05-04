Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world's first free zone solely dedicated to digital assets, emerging technologies, and web3, has announced the appointment of James Bernard as Chief Commercial Officer.

James is responsible for all commercial activities, the implementation of business strategies and the development of partnerships, supporting entrepreneurs, innovators, and businesses across new and emerging tech sectors, digital assets, and web3, metaverse, AI, NFT, DApp, AI, blockchain, tokenization as well as many others.

He will be heavily involved in the development of RAK Digital Assets Oasis as a transformative free zone of the future, working closely with multiple partners and stakeholders to maximise opportunities for innovation and to support the rapid expansion of Ras Al Khaimah as both a regional and global digital asset hub.

James brings with him two decades of successfully developing free zone ecosystems, as well as pivotal tech-centric knowledge and experience. Making his mark on the blockchain landscape in 2015 as a founding member of the Global Blockchain Council in Dubai, and leading DMCC’s Crypto strategy, developing early proof of concepts for various Web 3.0-powered ventures including Diamond Track and Trace, and property leasing applications, while also launching crypto asset licenses and making significant contributions to regional regulatory environment.

Commenting on James’ appointment, Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, said: “James brings with him a wealth of experience across the web3, digital assets and future tech landscape, enabling us to develop truly ground-breaking, strategically positioned models to support these sectors and tap into the growing global tech-enabled markets. We aim to open our doors to the companies of the future in the second quarter of 2023 and at such a crucial point in our emergence as innovation-enablers, we have no doubt that James’ formidable knowledge and experience will help us reach our ambitious targets.”

James Bernard, CCO of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, said: “I am thrilled to be part of RAK Digital Assets Oasis. With our forward-leaning approach to maximising opportunities in disruptive technologies, the freezone is committed to supporting, empowering, and partnering with global leaders, entrepreneurial talent and innovators, building transformative solutions and creating impact.”

RAK Digital Assets Oasis is a purpose-built, true innovation-enabling free zone for innovators and businesses across the digital assets and web3 sectors.

RAK Digital Assets Oasis will open for applications in the second quarter of 2023.

For further information, please visit www.rakdao.com

Follow RAK DAO on Twitter for announcements: @RAK_DAO

-Ends-

About RAK Digital Assets Oasis

RAK Digital Assets Oasis is a purpose-built, true innovation-enabling free zone for the companies of the future. RAK Digital Assets Oasis is the world's first free zone solely dedicated to digital and virtual asset companies innovating in new and emerging sectors of the future including metaverse, blockchain, utility tokens, virtual asset wallets, NFTs, DAOs, DApp, and other Web3-related businesses.

Located in Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, the free zone brings together bespoke, progressive, framework-defining digital asset legislation with world-class infrastructure to create a vibrant ecosystem where innovative technology enterprises thrive.

RAK Digital Assets Oasis' unique lifestyle proposition supports companies with robust, innovation-enabling adoption frameworks, advisory and professional services, hybrid workspaces, accelerators and incubators, sandboxes, access to funding, and an environment that encourages entrepreneurs to imagine, create and evolve.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Included in Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s Best Destinations to Visit in 2023, Ras Al Khaimah offers an experience of a lifetime where travellers can feel the Emirate’s beating heart across a range of landscapes from the sea and beach, to the desert and mountain range. Offering over 7,000 years of fascinating history, traditions and culture, Ras Al Khaimah promises an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience. A haven of year-round sunshine, the Emirate features pristine beaches, lush mangrove trees and terracotta dunes, as well as fertile, green oases and the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajar mountains, including the UAE’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais – where temperatures are around 10 degrees lower than sea level.

Named the Gulf Tourism Capital in 2020 and 2021, much of Ras Al Khaimah’s popularity comes from the increasing ease of accessibility. Located a few short hours by flight from various key European hubs, the Emirate is just a 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. With a wide choice of accommodation, from ultra-luxurious beach resorts managed by global hospitality brands, to family-friendly and affordable hotels and glamping accommodation, Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination for leisure travellers, families, couples and adventure seekers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

RAK Digital Assets Oasis

pr@rakdao.com

Safa Yakoob

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Safa.Yakoob@bcw-global.com