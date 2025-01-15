Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront proudly announces the appointment of Mariami Edzgveradze as its new Front Office Manager. With a great record and a deep passion for luxury hospitality, Mariami brings her dynamic leadership style and commitment to excellence to this iconic hotel.

Since starting her hospitality journey in 2017 with Address Hotels and Resorts as a Lobby Hostess, Mariami has embraced the essence of Arabic hospitality, quickly rising through the ranks. Her dedication and natural aptitude for creating memorable guest experiences saw her progress from Lobby Hostess to Duty Manager in just five years, playing a crucial role in the preopening of two luxury hotels in Egypt and the UAE. As a departmental trainer, Mariami excelled in driving guest satisfaction, mastering upselling techniques, and ensuring compliance with luxury audit standards such as LQA and Forbes.

In 2022, Mariami joined Marriott at the St. Regis Downtown Dubai as Assistant Front Office Manager. There, she enhanced guest satisfaction scores on platforms like Booking.com and achieved record upselling revenues through her innovative approach and dedication to team development. Her leadership has consistently fostered a motivated, high-performing team that delivers exceptional guest experiences.

Beyond her professional life, Mariami finds inspiration in international dances, a reflection of her vibrant personality and zest for life. She credits her family as her greatest motivation, drawing immense joy and energy from caring for her loved ones.

Mariami’s journey is a testament to her dedication, growth, and unwavering commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality. Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront eagerly anticipates the positive impact she will bring to the team and its esteemed guests.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers’ needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.