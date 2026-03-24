Dubai, UAE: QBurst, a design-led digital engineering company powered by High AI-Q™, has appointed Shivkumar Subramaniam as Regional Head, Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE. The appointment underscores QBurst’s strategic commitment to building a locally-rooted presence in the Middle East and strengthening its ability to serve enterprises and governments across the region.

The Middle East represents one of the most significant growth opportunities in the global technology services market. According to Deloitte & MBZUAI, State of AI in the Middle East 2025 report, over 80% of organizations in the region feel intense pressure to adopt AI, yet nearly half lack the talent and technology capabilities to scale it successfully, and a third report no returns from their AI initiatives. Closing that gap between AI adoption and AI value is the opportunity QBurst is positioned to capture.

Shivkumar is a global technology business leader with over three decades of experience building and scaling digital and technology services businesses across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and India. He has led multi-country P&L portfolios and driven large-scale digital transformation initiatives for enterprises and governments across industries.

“The velocity of digital and AI transformation in the Middle East is remarkable. What's truly compelling is the complexity and scale of the projects being undertaken—from smart governments to intelligent enterprises. This is where QBurst provides a decisive advantage, bringing a world-class engineering pedigree and practical AI experience. Our main focus is on embedding QBurst into the fabric of the region's innovation ecosystem, building a team that co-creates solutions and ensures we are the trusted, long-term partner for our clients' success," said Shivkumar Subramaniam, Regional Head, Middle East, QBurst.

QBurst CEO Arun ‘Rak’ Ramchandran added, “The Middle East is a strategic market for us with long-term growth potential. Governments across the region - from the UAE's AI Strategy to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 - are building the foundation for an AI-driven future, and that is creating demand for partners who can genuinely deliver at scale. Building an on-ground team despite the ongoing geopolitical developments is our clearest statement of commitment and conviction in the region. Shivkumar brings proven depth of regional experience and leadership QBurst needs, to accelerate that growth and support our clients in building intelligent, future-ready digital platforms.”

Before joining QBurst, Shivkumar held senior leadership roles at Siemens, Satyam Computer Services, Mindtree, and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, where he helped expand regional technology businesses and led large digital transformation programs for clients across the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

A year since Multiples Alternate Asset Management, India's leading alternate asset management firm, acquired a controlling stake in QBurst in a ~USD 200 million transaction, the company has moved decisively to scale its international footprint, strengthen its leadership team and bolster its offerings. The Middle East expansion marks one of the most significant steps in that growth journey, with QBurst bringing deep experience in delivering AI-driven solutions across Realty, Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare - industries that sit at the heart of the region's economy.

About QBurst

QBurst is a design-led digital engineering company powered by High AI-Q™, delivering the intelligence, experiences, and solutions enterprises need to evolve at scale and accelerate speed-to-value. Combining agility with technical depth and a differentiated delivery model, QBurst drives digital transformations for clients across major industries such as Retail, Realty, Healthcare, High-Tech, Manufacturing, and Hospitality.

Backed by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, the company is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, and Trivandrum, India. It maintains a global footprint across 21 cities in 11 countries spanning critical geographies, including Japan, the USA, the Middle East, and South Africa. QBurst employs a diverse workforce of over 3,200 professionals.

The company’s comprehensive service portfolio anchors on five solution pillars viz. Digital Experience, Intelligent Enterprises, Product Engineering, Managed Agents, and Modernization. Strategic and technology partnerships with industry majors such as Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Google, Adobe, Pimcore, Creatio, and Strapi enable QBurst to deliver value-added services to its global client base.QBurst was named a Contender in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment. Additionally, the 2025 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® positioned QBurst as a Major Contender in the Quality Engineering space. The company has been ranked among the fastest-growing technology firms across India and the Asia-Pacific region by Deloitte, Dun & Bradstreet, Statista, Economic Times, and Financial Times.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha Sharma

Eminence Strategy Consulting https://eminencestrategy.com

deepshikha@eminencestrategy.com