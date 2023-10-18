Abu Dhabi: Global controls technology company Proserv, with a presence right across the Arabian Gulf, has appointed two new General Managers (GM) for its businesses in Stavanger, Norway and Doha, Qatar. Rune Christian Godejord and Trevor Ogilvie count more than 30 years’ experience in the energy industry between them, including in subsea oil and gas and topside controls across multiple regions.

Rune Christian Godejord has taken up the role of GM in Stavanger, joining Proserv from oilfield services company Baker Hughes where he was Country Manager for Norway, with responsibility for its subsea ventures and topside activities. Godejord has worked for more than 20 years in the oil and gas segment, with the majority of that time spent at TechnipFMC. In previous posts, he has overseen a sales function extending across the Eastern Hemisphere and built up a controls system business while based in Singapore.

Godejord has experience in expanding subsea operations and this is a crucial target area for Proserv which has a key subsea technology and R&D Centre of Excellence based in Trondheim in central Norway. There are close synergies between these sites and Godejord will leverage them to accelerate further activities in Norwegian waters for Proserv’s renowned solutions, including its augmented controls technology (ACT).

Stavanger represents a major service and production hub for Proserv with multi-faceted onshore, offshore and subsea capabilities, including manufacturing, maintenance, installation, testing, rental and trading. With activities increasing, Godejord expects to oversee an uptick in head count over the next 12 months to facilitate the anticipated growth in subsea controls services.

Speaking after his appointment, Godejord commented:

“I am really excited to have joined Proserv’s team and to have the opportunity to grow such a strategically important global site for the business.

“There is so much potential within the Norwegian market where our subsea controls services can offer real change and impact to improve production reliability, maximise assets and increase margins. I look forward to engaging my own experience and know-how to help push forwards this ambition.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Ogilvie has taken on the responsibility of GM in Doha, having joined Proserv more than two years ago as its Technical Sales Manager for Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Ogilvie has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry in the Arabian Gulf and has also spent time in the UK during more than five years with integrated solutions provider Alderley. Before moving to Proserv, Ogilvie was the Middle East Operations Manager for a leading storage tank specialist.

Proserv’s facility in Doha delivers a broad range of service support including manufacturing, onshore and offshore maintenance and trading, with some of the world’s biggest OEMs and national energy companies among the regular clientele. Ogilvie will leverage his experience working with the major national players in the region to further build his team’s portfolio of customers. Ogilvie stated:

“I am delighted to take on this important role to extend our presence in Qatar. We have a wide range of skills in Doha, as well as a strong array of capabilities we can harness globally, and my focus will be to position our team as a trusted go-to service partner for national operators. We are already successfully demonstrating what we can offer, and building relationships, but there is much more we can do to support their operations.

“We have a template for success from our excellent team in Abu Dhabi and we have the same opportunity here to replicate that.”

Angus Rodger, Proserv’s Vice President, Services observed:

“In Rune and Trevor, we have recruited two highly talented individuals who know their regions really well and will utilise that knowledge to accelerate growth in their respective sites. Proserv is a global business, with a wide portfolio of expertise, and we will leverage this connectivity to support Rune and Trevor in their efforts.”

Davis Larssen, CEO, Proserv, added:

“We welcome and congratulate Rune and Trevor on their new roles. In both Stavanger and Doha, we have the infrastructure in place, and the opportunity in sight, to significantly expand our activities and business. We can make a real difference right across the subsea market in Norway with our unique technologies, while in the Middle East we have spent time building valued relationships with national energy companies and there is scope for us to broaden that much further.”

About Proserv

Proserv is an Aberdeen headquartered controls technology company, providing solutions to clients across the energy sector to optimise performance, improve efficiencies and extend the operational life of critical infrastructure. Proserv operates worldwide and has 13 sites located in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

