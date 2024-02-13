Joining the team are Himanshu Niranjani as Chief Technology Officer and Vladimir Malugin as the UAE Country Manager

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder - the region’s leading proptech portal has appointed Himanshu Niranjani as Chief Technology Officer and Vladimir Malugin as UAE Country Manager. As proptech continues to evolve its role within the real estate sector, the recent appointments seek to pave the way for more informed decision-making among property seekers, powered by trust, transparency, technology and talent.

Taking on a newly created role at Property Finder, Himanshu has led several businesses in the Silicon Valley previously. A passionate engineering executive, Himanshu holds over 23 years of experience in the industry, having first started as a software engineer. He has led multiple organizations at Meta and was also the first CTO at Visible where he successfully scaled transformation for the all-digital telco platform owned by the Verizon network. Prior to that, Himanshu played an instrumental role in launching the video recommendations engine across more than 180 countries during his time at Amazon. His expertise includes creating seamless user experiences that are capable of delivering upon both, customer retention and business revenues in the longer run. A highly skilled technology leader with extensive large-scale engineering/architecture experience, Himanshu has also founded two successful start-ups, a capital fund advocating talent-based investments and a nonprofit focused on tech-leadership development.

“I am thrilled to be at Property Finder, now more than ever as the brand evolves into its next era of growth, having successfully achieved its position as a lighthouse tech company. Together with the great talent we have here, I look forward to unlocking newer customer experiences for partners and property seekers alike, with the intent to offer greater trust and transparency in the years to come,” said Himanshu.

Working towards accelerating business operations in the UAE, Vladimir Malugin has also been appointed as the UAE Country Manager for Property Finder. Having spent 14 years in the technology sector, Vladimir has contributed to a number of private-equity, public and private companies. These include HTC, Polaroid and Eastman Kodak across several general manager, product, marketing and business development roles. Before joining Property Finder, Vladimir spent 11 years in fintech as Chief Commercial Officer at PayU - a fast growing digital payments provider.

“As one of the biggest markets for Property Finder, the UAE continues to inspire all of us with its massive growth across sectors,especially in real estate. I am thrilled to be in charge of our growth in the nation, as we seek to get more people to live the life they deserve. Together with our partners, I am excited to achieve more milestones and continue to grow in an ever evolving market, home to limitless opportunities,” added Vladimir.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Himanshu and Vladimir to our team of talented individuals, each committed to empowering people on their property search journey. They’re joining us at a pivotal time as we continue to evolve from a startup to a leader in tech innovation. Talent is key to our strategy, focusing on bringing in diverse skills and fostering growth. With Himanshu and Vladimir’s expertise, I’m confident in our journey ahead, especially as we look to develop more innovative products. It’s an exciting time for Property Finder as we enter a new phase of growth.” commented Ari Kesisoglu, President, Property Finder.

About Property Finder

A pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Property Finder is on a mission to motivate and inspire consumers to get living the life they deserve. Connecting millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day, Property Finder is a go-to place for a seamless and enriching house-hunting and finance-finding journey for both buyers and renters.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted platform for developers, real estate brokers and property seekers to make informed decisions on all things real estate.

