Well Services Group (WSG) has appointed energy industry veteran Dean Mayall as European Business Development Manager for its Process, Pipeline and Industrial Services division.

WSG is the pre-eminent provider of Process, Pipeline and Industrial Services to the UK and Europe’s refineries and LNG sectors and globally is active in the upstream oil and gas, infrastructure, mining and renewables sectors.

The appointment will bolster Netherlands-headquartered WSG’s expansion plans across continental Europe and build on the company’s 17-year track record of delivering pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown projects.

Dean Mayall has more than 20 years’ experience in the energy upstream and downstream sectors where he has held senior positions in UK, Europe and Middle East with Halliburton, EnerMech and Hydratight. More recently he was the driver behind an aggressive growth period at asset integrity solutions specialist SRJ Technologies.

Steve Jones, WSG’s European regional director, said: “Dean brings a strategic thinking and dynamic work ethic, coupled with in-depth experience in business and commercial management, which will drive our ambitious expansion plans in the UK and European refineries and energy space.

“He has a proven track record in business development and leadership, working in large and SME organisations to enhance the client footprint in securing new business growth and key account expansion.

“As Europe’s largest independently-owned Process, Pipeline and Industrial Services provider, we need to recruit the industry’s best talent to maintain our market-leading position, and this appointment is one of a number in the pipeline which will strengthen our management team capabilities.”

Dean Mayall said: “I am delighted to have joined WSG at the start of a new phase of dynamic growth and am confident my commercial and technical experience can help support the business’s objective of winning long-term strategic contracts and building strong partnerships with clients.”

In the UK, WSG has operational bases in Normanton, Great Yarmouth, Cramlington, Middlesbrough and Immingham, while European clients are supported from its Emmen headquarters south of Groningen and Dordrecht near Rotterdam, and in Germany from Hannover and Vechta. In AsiaPac, WSG has a strong presence in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

In addition to Process, Pipeline and Industrial Services, the 1000-strong business also provides commissioning, valve services, specialist NDT, inspection and well intervention services and waste management.

Formed in The Netherlands in 2005, WSG is a global provider of well intervention, process pipeline and industrial services and valve services to the onshore and offshore international oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

www.wellservices-group.com

