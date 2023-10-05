Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new wax figure is on the way to Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, and this news is a red-carpet showstopper! Madame Tussauds Dubai, the world-famous wax attraction, is thrilled to announce the upcoming reveal of the highly anticipated wax figure of Indian cinema’s beloved icon, Allu Arjun.

The six-time Filmfare Award winner, three-time Nandi Award winner and recently National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award will be revealing his wax figure at an event at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, where the overwhelmingly popular actor will meet his likeness face to face!

On getting the news that he had been selected for a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Allu Arjun said, “I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure, I never would have believed it!”

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said,” Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want – his first ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year!”

Andre Timmins, Director of IIFA (International Film Academy) said, “IIFA as a brand is all about taking Indian Cinema to the world and we are so proud of the addition to this journey we have shared with Madame Tussauds to bring the Indian Cinema stars closer to the fans. As we embark on getting ready to relaunch IIFA Utsavam – A celebration of South Indian Cinema, it is exciting to have one of the biggest and most respected Superstars of the millennium from this industry Allu Arjun, deservedly be the forthcoming star addition to Madame Tussauds Dubai.

This legendary Indian actor is known as the ‘King of Dance’ and hails from the south of India. His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the iconic boardroom dance scene of his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Known for his dynamic performances and unparalleled dance moves, Allu Arjun has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the world, making him the perfect addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum.

A ’sitting’, that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year. Over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create one of the amazing wax figures.

The figure will be placed in the beautiful and interactive Bollywood Zone inside the attraction located on Bluewaters.

-Ends-

Opening hours:

Sunday – Thursday 12pm – 8pm (last entry 7:45pm)

Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays 11am - 9pm (last entry 8:45pm)

Ramadan hours: 3pm to 10pm daily

Standard Admission Ticket prices:

Adults (11+) AED145

Children (3-11) AED120

Under 3s- free of charge

Exclusive Fame Experience Ticket prices:

VIP Tour Adults (11+) AED305

VIP Tour Children (3-11) AED240

Madame Tussauds Dubai

About Madame Tussauds:

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With over 24 attractions in the world’s top destination cities, Madame Tussauds is dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, the attraction continues to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame. The GCC’s new attraction in Dubai is location on Bluewaters, Dubai’s latest vibrant lifestyle destination, and features 60 wax-figures with 16 being notable celebrities from the region.

See https://www.madametussauds.com/dubai/ for more information and follow Madame Tussauds on Instagram @tussaudsdubai

About Merlin Entertainments Limited:

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 129 attractions, 21 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Bluewaters:

Bluewaters blends residential, retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment experiences. The idyllic waterfront destination enjoys multi-mode transport options that offer tourists and residents the opportunity to reach the island by land or sea, with basement parking providing ample space. It is connected to the bustling mainland via a direct road to Sheikh Zayed Road and a 265-metre pedestrian bridge links the island to The Beach opposite JBR.