Cairo – Jupiter Commz LLC, a leading marketing consultancy and public relations firm, begins 2026 by announcing the appointment of Osama Rashad as a Managing Partner and Member of the Board of Directors, following his joining the company’s shareholder structure. This strategic move aims to support the company’s regional expansion plans and enhance its capabilities in delivering innovative, data-driven marketing solutions powered by digital transformation.

Osama Rashad brings more than 15 years of professional experience across investment banking, finance, investor relations, and corporate governance. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting), an MBA, and a specialized diploma in Finance and Investment from the American University in Cairo (AUC).

Since 2010, Rashad has played a key role in managing and executing numerous initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Egyptian Exchange. He previously served as a member of the Higher Executive Committee at Beltone Holding, in addition to holding board memberships across several of its subsidiaries. During his tenure, he led the Institutional Business, Investor Relations, Media, and Governance sectors, while also overseeing financing activities. He currently serves as Chairman of Wadi Al Marai for Development and Investment, and acts as an advisor in investor relations and governance to several major corporations operating in both the Egyptian and Saudi markets.

A Flexible Strategy with a Renewed Vision

Through Rashad’s appointment, Jupiter Commz aims to inject fresh leadership into its management structure and further evolve its service offerings beyond traditional public relations. The company seeks to deliver integrated advisory solutions encompassing digital reputation management, corporate communications, content innovation, and investor relations services.

Commenting on the appointment, Salah El-Din Aloui, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Commz, welcomed Rashad’s addition, emphasizing that his extensive expertise will serve as a cornerstone for the company’s next growth phase—particularly as it expands into new markets and introduces innovative services and solutions.

Aloui added: “We do not merely provide public relations, marketing solutions, and corporate communications services; we create success stories with our clients across various sectors that contribute to supporting the national economy. At Jupiter Commz, we stay ahead of emerging trends and continuously strive to drive change by delivering innovative strategies that strengthen our clients’ presence in Egypt and beyond.”

For his part, Osama Rashad, Managing Partner and Board Member at Jupiter Commz, stated:

“I am proud to join as a partner in an entity with a strong market reputation. The marketing consultancy sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation that requires agility and rapid adaptation to technological advancements. My primary goal is to work alongside the company’s creative team to deliver real added value to our clients and help them build sustainable communication bridges with their target audiences.”

About Jupiter Commz

Jupiter Commz is an integrated marketing and communications consultancy specializing in strategic marketing advisory, public relations, and corporate communications solutions. The company works with a diverse portfolio of clients across a wide range of sectors, including—but not limited to—automotive, technology, real estate, banking and non-banking financial services, retail, pharmaceuticals, smart mobility, media, and sports. Jupiter Commz is committed to delivering creative, insight-driven solutions that help organizations effectively manage their brand perception and achieve their business objectives. The company is recognized as one of the leading firms in media relations, reputation management, corporate communications, crisis management, media engagement, and the organization of conferences and events. Through its integrated communication solutions, Jupiter Commz supports large enterprises, mid-sized companies, and startups in building a strong and sustainable market presence, aligned with the evolving requirements of local, regional, and global markets.