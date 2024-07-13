The CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour has appointed Eng. Sami Smeirat as Deputy CEO in addition to maintaining his current duties as the Chief Enterprise Officer.

This strategic step came amidst transitions on the leadership level that Orange Jordan has announced recently. These transitions included the appointment of Raslan Deiranieh as a member of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecom Company- Orange Jordan effective July, succeeding His Excellency Dr. Shabib Ammari. Moreover, Mohammad Abu AlGhanam was appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

These transitions and new appointments testify to Orange Jordan’s constant endeavors and strategic vision that aim to elevate the performance by unleashing the competencies of its workforce on all levels. It showcases how the company commits to executing its future plans complying with the local, regional, and global contexts and meeting the accelerating changes on the digital front.

Eng.Smeirat holds two Master Degrees; in Business Administration from New York University of Information Technology (NYIT) and in Telecommunications Engineering. He has occupied the position of CEO of Jordan Data Communication Company Ltd, since 2007, in addition to the position of Chief Enterprise Officer at Orange Jordan through which he spared no effort to provide advanced and high-quality services to the business sector in Jordan allowing it to achieve technology-enabled excellence.

Over the course of his outstanding journey Eng.Smeirat accomplished multiple milestones that added value and significantly contributed to Orange Jordan’s vision and mission. In this context, he held the position of CEO of Wanadoo in 2003 until its rebranding to become Orange. Before that, he led Global Ones, later went under rebranding becoming Wanadoo, to be the exclusive distributor of the global telecom company EyeQuant.

It is worth mentioning that Eng.Smeirat has held important leadership positions through which he achieved great successes, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petra Mobile Payment Services Company, serving as member of the Board of Directors of Cairo Amman Bank, International Data Center Authority, Sodetel Lebanon, Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, in addition to the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nippon-Jordan Fertilizer Company (NJFC), member of the Board of Directors of Edamah Company, and recently appointed as a representative of the Social Security Corporation on the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company.

