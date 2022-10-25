DUBAI: Opto Investments ("Opto"), the technology-enabled solution for private market access for independent investment advisors, has appointed Fady Eid as Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East, effective September 1, 2022.

Mr. Eid joins Opto from Credit Suisse AG where he held various leadership positions in the region over the last 15 years, including Market Leader for the UAE and Chairman-General Manager, Lebanon. In his new role, Mr. Eid will start developing Opto's presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”) and aims to expand the firm’s client base in the Middle East over the coming years.

Opto Chairman Joe Lonsdale said, “Despite the importance of alternatives in powering the innovation economy, the vast majority of savings worldwide have little to no intelligent access to alternative assets. Opto’s mission is to break down barriers to private markets and give privileged access to our investment advisors and their clients. Fady’s appointment signals our strong commitment to extending this vision beyond the United States and to the Middle East.”

“Opto’s offering and capabilities will enable investors in the Middle East to gain unique access to private markets opportunities, solving potential gaps in their alternative investments’ asset allocation,” said Mr. Eid. “Knowing this region and its growth potential, I am excited to be on the ground in Dubai to connect Middle East sovereign, institutional and UHNW investors with Opto’s platform and private investment opportunities.”

Opto Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Machin said, “Fady brings significant experience in leadership positions in the Middle East to Opto. His investment expertise and trusted relationships provide an excellent starting point for us to make a real impact in these important markets. Under Fady’s leadership, our Dubai office will serve as a hub for Opto’s growth across the entire region.”

Opto’s veteran leadership team brings strong networks across the global alternative investment industry. Joe Lonsdale, Opto’s Chairman, is the Managing Partner at 8VC and the founder of companies such as Palantir, OpenGov, and Addepar, which now has over $4 trillion reporting through its wealth management technology platform. Opto’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Mark Machin, was most recently President & CEO of CPP Investments, which manages over C$500 billion of assets. Opto’s full leadership includes top talent from Addepar, Artivest, BlackRock, Bridgewater, CAIS, Credit Suisse AG, FS Investments, PIMCO and W.P. Carey.