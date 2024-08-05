Omnicell, a leading provider of medication management and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Francois Verdeaux as the new General Manager of Omnicell International. This strategic appointment reflects Omnicell’s commitment to strengthening its global leadership and continuing its mission to transform healthcare through innovative technology solutions.

Francois Verdeaux, who joined Omnicell in April 2021 as Vice President International Sales, is poised to expand his leadership remit. In his new role, Francois will focus on advancing Omnicell’s reputation for delivering world-class technology solutions that enhance patient care and streamline pharmacy operations.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the Omnicell senior leadership team,” said Francois Verdeaux, Vice President and General Manager of Omnicell International. “We aim to partner with healthcare systems and caregivers to transform the pharmacy care delivery model. Our goal is to enable pharmacists, nurses, and caregivers to practice at the top of their license by removing administrative burdens and allowing them to focus on patient care.”

Francois’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for technology adoption in healthcare. He will spearhead efforts to expand the footprint of Omnicell’s automation and medication adherence solutions across international markets. Automation is revolutionizing the industry by transforming workflows in hospitals and community pharmacies, freeing up time for clinical services and driving patient safety.

“We look forward to continuing to support hospital and community pharmacies globally in automating their workflows to ensure they gain the full benefits they’ve come to expect from technology,” added Francois. “In the GCC, a key challenge for pharmacists is taking on greater responsibilities. Our solutions empower them to focus on patient health and wellbeing, even as their roles expand.”

For more information, please visit www.omnicell.co.uk

-Ends-

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio smart automation hardware, digital ecosystem software and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenues streams, enhance supplies chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the autonomous pharmacy.

For more information, please contact:

5V.AE

Ghazel Al-Mobayed, Sr. Project Manager

ghazel.m@5v.ae