Abu Dhabi, UAE: 9Yards Communications, one of the region’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding integrated marketing agencies, has today announced the promotion of Omar Sarieddine to the role of Deputy-CEO, effective immediately.

Sarieddine, previously holding the role of Chief Strategy & Operations Officer, has been an instrumental catalyst in transforming 9Yards from its small start-up beginnings into an internationally expanding agency with a reputation for innovative, results-driven, and purposeful communications.

As such, his leadership has been central to the agency’s growth, including being a leading figure in the formation of new affiliations with international agencies, like Milk & Honey PR, and the establishment of 9Yards’ first London office – a strategic and creative hub set to open on 25 January 2025.

Throughout his tenure at 9Yards Communications, Sarieddine has driven the agency’s strategic direction and operational excellence, ensuring the agency delivers innovative solutions to its growing portfolio of both governmental and private sector clients.

As a spearhead for many key initiatives that have solidified 9Yards’ position as a leader in integrated communications, across multiple sectors, his promotion to Deputy-CEO is testament to those ongoing efforts and successes.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Hussam Almulhem, Group CEO of 9Yards Group, said: “Since joining us, four years ago, Omar has been a cornerstone of our success. His vision, strategic acumen, and relentless commitment to our mission have all played a crucial role in our evolution, as an agency.

“As Deputy-CEO, he will continue to shape the future of 9Yards, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the communications industry – both here in the UAE and internationally.”

In his new role as Deputy-CEO, Sarieddine will oversee 9Yards’ regional and international operations, new business partnerships, as well as focusing on the agency’s continued expansion – in alignment with its long-term growth strategy.

“I’m honoured to step into this role at such an exciting time for 9Yards,” said Sarieddine. “Our journey from a small local start-up to a global player has been nothing short of extraordinary, in such a short time. I look forward to furthering our mission of redefining communications and delivering transformative results for our clients – worldwide.”

The promotion marks a significant milestone for 9Yards Communications as it prepares for its next phase of growth, including its highly anticipated London office launch in January 2025. This new office will serve as a hub for strategic and creative excellence, enabling the agency to better serve its global clients, its affiliate agencies, and continue to drive innovation within the industry.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies, in the UAE and region, 9Yards Communications is a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals – across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media.

9Yards Communications believes in the importance of partnering with its clients to ensure their success and bring real value to them. 9Yards Communications’ strategy aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit: www.9yards.ae.

