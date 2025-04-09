Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Invest Bank today announced the appointment of Narinder Auluck to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), marking a significant step in the bank’s strategic evolution towards becoming a pioneer in digital-first financial solutions across the UAE.

Narinder’s joining follows a series of key leadership appointments in Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Retail, Digital, and Operations, creating a strong management team of highly experienced senior executives responsible for achieving the strategic priorities set by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edris Al Rafi.

Invest Bank’s ambitious transformation agenda aligns with these strategic priorities to enhance focus on technological infrastructure, cybersecurity, and innovative digital banking solutions. These improvements will elevate the customer experience and boost operational agility, ensuring Invest Bank remains at the forefront of the financial sector.

Al Rafi, Invest Bank’s CEO, said: “Establishing a new executive leadership role for a CTO represents a strategic necessity to ensure Invest Bank remains agile and competitive in the evolving digital financial landscape."

"We are pleased to welcome Narinder as Invest Bank’s first-ever CTO. He will play a crucial role in future-proofing our operations and integrating advanced technology at the core of our business."

As a seasoned executive in technological transformation, Narinder brings invaluable expertise to Invest Bank. He boasts a distinguished track record in converting businesses into tech and data powerhouses. His previous role in developing the innovative Prism E2E Credit Management retail platform underscores his capability to leverage technology to revolutionize business operations.

Invest Bank is making significant investments to modernize its core banking systems and integrate AI-driven analytics, enhancing risk management and regulatory compliance while improving customer engagement. These initiatives are part of the bank’s comprehensive long-term digital strategy aimed at securing sustainable growth. Under Narinder’s leadership, the bank plans to enhance its digital platforms and introduce next-generation banking solutions, solidifying its market leadership and visionary approach to financial services.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.