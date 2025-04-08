Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School (HIS), the vibrant educational community nestled in the heart of Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Quinn as its new Principal, effective from Term 3. Having served as Vice Principal – Head of Primary for the past six years, Mr. Quinn is a highly respected leader within the school community and a valued member of the Board of Governors.

During his tenure, Mr. Quinn has played a pivotal role in driving significant improvements across the school. Under his leadership, the Primary school has made exceptional progress, contributing to Horizon International School’s overall KHDA rating moving from ‘Good’ to ‘Very Good’ and securing an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all categories in the recent British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection. His commitment to advancing academic excellence, student wellbeing, and a strong school culture has been instrumental in HIS’s continued success. With a background in Economics, Mr. Quinn held several leadership positions in private and state schools in Greater Manchester, UK, before transitioning to an international career, including a role as a Senior Leader at an Outstanding British school in Dubai before joining HIS in 2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Quinn said: " Leading Horizon International School into its next phase is a wonderful opportunity that truly excites me. During my six years as Vice Principal, I have witnessed the incredible growth and progress we have made together as a community. Our collective commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and high-performing learning environment has been at the heart of our journey, and I am proud of how far the school has come.

As Principal, I will continue to listen, collaborate, and lead with humility, always striving to build on the exceptional successes already achieved. Our ethos of ‘Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds’ is embedded in everything we do, and I am committed to ensuring that every student thrives in a learning environment that nurtures both academic and personal growth. Together, I believe we will create even greater opportunities for growth and success for everyone in our school community."

Mr. Quinn will work closely with the outgoing Principal, Mr. Gale, to ensure a smooth transition. The school extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Gale for his outstanding leadership and the lasting impact he has made on the HIS community. While he will be stepping aside as Principal, his connection to the school will remain strong as he takes on his new promoted role as one of Cognita’s regional Managing Directors.

Mr. Ian Wallace, Chair of Governors and Director of Education, Cognita Middle East, added: “We are delighted to confirm Mr. Quinn as the new Principal of Horizon International School. His vision for education, deep understanding of the school’s values, and proven leadership makes him the ideal candidate to guide the school community into its next stage of development. With his expertise, experience, and commitment, we are confident the school will continue to go from strength to strength. This marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to seeing Horizon International School thrive under his leadership.”

This year, Horizon International School proudly celebrated its 15th anniversary with several prestigious achievements, including the NACE Challenge Award accreditation. As one of only two schools in the UAE to hold this recognition, HIS remains dedicated to delivering a personalised and academically challenging learning experience for all students. The school has also been recognised as one of the world’s Best Schools to Work, achieving Platinum certification for its exceptional leadership, supportive working environment, and strong school culture. Further enhancing its reputation, HIS continues to achieve impressive GCSE and A Level results, supported by innovative programmes such as EVOLV3.

Horizon International School remains committed to delivering high-quality education and an enriching learning environment for all students. The appointment of Mr. Quinn marks an exciting new phase for the school, building on its strong foundations and continued success.

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. Horizon Internal School also holds a Very Good Rating from KHDA.

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a global education group comprising more than 100 schools across 17 countries. The group’s diverse portfolio spans Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and the United States, educating over 95,000 students. Cognita schools are known for their holistic approach to education, focusing on developing well-rounded individuals prepared for success in a rapidly evolving world. In the Middle East, Cognita’s schools include Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Horizon English School, and many others.