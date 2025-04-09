Cairo– L’Oréal Egypt is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed El Araby as its Managing Director, marking a historic milestone as the first Egyptian national to hold this esteemed position. Mr. El Araby brings over 15 years of distinguished experience in the beauty industry to this leadership role, poised to guide the company's next phase of growth and innovation, further solidifying L’Oréal Egypt’s market presence and contributing significantly to Egypt’s economy.

Mr. El Araby's extensive experience in both regional and global markets provides a strong foundation for his new responsibilities. His proven ability to navigate diverse and dynamic markets will be instrumental in leading the company toward continued growth, innovation, and market leadership in Egypt.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. El Araby served as General Manager for L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty in the Middle East. Under his leadership, the L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty division achieved remarkable success, establishing itself as the leading growth driver within the company. This exceptional performance was driven by a strategic focus & vision.

“I am honored to be the first Egyptian Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt” said Mr. El Araby. “Throughout my career at L’Oréal, I have been grateful for the trust, support, and invaluable experiences that have prepared me for this significant opportunity. I am inspired by L’Oréal’s commitment to being the leading beauty company, and I am excited to return and work alongside the exceptional team here to achieve this vision. Together, we will build upon L’Oréal’s strong foundation, driving innovation, excellence, and beauty for all, to create the beauty that moves the world.”

Mr. El Araby joined L’Oréal Egypt in 2010; his contributions quickly led to appointment as Marketing Manager for Garnier-Maybelline, where he played a key role in the successful launch of the Maybelline brand in Egypt. In 2014, he transitioned to the L’Oréal Paris team in Paris as Marketing Manager for Middle East and Africa region. Two years later, he returned to Egypt to take a lead on many positions.

Prior to L'Oréal, El Araby honed his marketing and business acumen in leading FMCG & Telecom Companies in Egypt, gaining experience in a fast-paced, competitive environment. He holds an MBA in Marketing & International Business and a BSc in Business Administration from The American University in Cairo.

El Araby’s strategic vision, leadership, dedication to sustainability, embrace of beauty tech & digital evolution, and his commitment to talent development make him exceptionally well-equipped to lead L'Oréal Egypt new journey.

Today, Mohamed ElAraby has kicked off his assignment by attending the French president visit to Egypt showcasing L’Oreal Egypt’s leadership as one of the top French investors in Egypt that is keen on building shared value whether through its investment, factory, brands, social development programs and team expertise.