LONDON – Ogilvy has promoted renowned People leader Elaine Grell to the position of Chief People Officer across EMEA. While now responsible for the EMEA region, Elaine will continue to work closely with Fiona Gordon, CEO Ogilvy UK, to strategically drive the UK People agenda.

Elaine will lead the agency network’s People teams and drive its "people first" strategy, ensuring Ogilvy continues to be the best place for people to grow their careers.

Before coming to Ogilvy, Elaine worked in the hospitality, leisure and real-estate industries in the UK and US for IHG, British Airways and The Collective. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and holds an MBA from the Open University. Elaine has also been a trustee of The Springboard Charity for the last five years and a mentor for the CIPD Aspiring HR Director programme.

Elaine describes herself as "a people geek at heart" and sees her role as working to make Ogilvy the employer of choice in the industry. She is looking forward to leading a talented team of Ogilvy People professionals that comes together as a collaborative, supportive partnership across it’s network.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be leading an even bigger team of experienced People professionals across EMEA and the UK," says Elaine. "We will continue elevating the Ogilvy employee experience throughout the entire career journey from attracting and hiring the best talent, to nurturing and rewarding it … with diversity and inclusion at heart."

"Elaine has enthused everyone at Ogilvy since she joined. Her experience has helped us to further clarify our ambition for talent and the actions we will take to drive undeniable progress. She is a true leader of people, passionate about our Connected for Creativity Culture and our unique Employee Experience," says Patou Nuytemans CEO Ogilvy EMEA "We've seen what she has achieved in her current role as Chief People Officer for Ogilvy UK, so we have no doubt she will make an even bigger difference in her new position.”

Elaine is a mother to two sons and says she likes to relax through “reading, dancing and travelling”.