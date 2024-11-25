World leading international economic development, trade, and investment advisory firm, OCO Global, has appointed Mohammad Raza as Managing Director for the Middle East and a member of the global executive team, following the announcement of the opening of a Riyadh office earlier this year.

The appointment has been announced at the WAPIA World Investment Conference in Riyadh where OCO Global CEO, Gareth Hagan, is a keynote speaker, sharing his insights on ‘Investor Engagement’ and ‘Digital Marketing for Investment Promotion Agencies’.

Mohammad has over 20 years of experience in economic development, strategy and transformation, most of which has been garnered in the Middle East, advising numerous high-profile public and private clients.

OCO Global already has a well-established multidisciplinary team of consultants across the region, helping Middle East public sector clients diversify their economies and implement longer-term visions. The team has also made a significant impact in the private sector, supporting growth strategy, routes to market, trade and export advice, and delivering hundreds of millions of pounds in incremental export sales for clients.

This recent appointment builds on the company’s commitment to create a wider Middle East network, which will support the numerous Government initiatives to attract inward investment, diversify the economies and harness the best and brightest of the region’s talent.

“FDI inflows into Saudi Arabia have surged by an impressive 31% over the last five years, outpacing the 24% growth across the broader Middle East. Government strategies across the region have contributed heavily to the region’s resilience in the face of global economic challenges, with dealmaking activity remaining robust due to strategic government initiatives that support diversification. Additionally, we continue to see more local expansion of regional business, which is also playing a significant role in the economic expansion domestically,” commented Mohammad Raza, Middle East Managing Director of OCO Global.

“These concerted efforts underscore the region's dedication to transforming its economic landscape, attracting substantial inward investment, and leveraging the capabilities of its talented workforce. I look forward to supporting this and developing further trade and investment opportunities for investors and businesses across the region from our offices in Dubai and Riyadh.”

Gareth Hagan, CEO of OCO Global, added: “At a key strategic time for our organisation and the region as a whole, we are delighted that Mohammad is joining us, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. With our specialist trade and investment experts on the ground and the recent approval of our Saudi HQ, OCO Global is perfectly poised to support the growth and development of economies and businesses across the region.

“Saudi Arabia attracted $25.6 billion in FDI in 2023, exceeding its target by 16%. This increase in FDI inflows is reflected across the region and clearly demonstrates the opportunities available to those who have the knowledge and experience in doing business in this unique market. As keynote speakers at this year’s WAIPA World Investment Conference in Riyadh this week, we have the ideal platform to connect with key players in FDI, government and business across the region.” He added.

Gareth will be attending the WAIPA World Investment Conference in Riyadh this month as a keynote speaker, sharing his insights on Investor Engagement and Digital Marketing for Investment Promotion Agencies.

OCO Global has 20 years of experience working with governments from 12 offices worldwide. The firm’s advisory offer focuses on all aspects of economic development, supporting clients to build, develop, and deploy programs that generate jobs, prosperity, and trade and investment opportunities in the region. The company also offers direct assistance to international companies looking to better understand and explore the Middle Eastern market through a range of enhanced research and market entry services.

About OCO Global

OCO Global is a leading specialist provider of trade and investment services. Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, OCO has 12 offices worldwide including London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, New York, Dubai, Riyadh, Beijing, and Shanghai.

OCO’s clients include leading national, state and regional economic development organisations such as the UK’s Department For Business and Trade (DBT), The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and NEOM, as well as private companies seeking to enter new markets or grow their domestic base, including EY, Renishaw, Siemens, Smiley Monroe, Pepsico and Santander.

