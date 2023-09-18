Dubai, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Paulo Pereira joins the worldwide leadership team as Vice President, EMEA Presales.

Paulo joined Nutanix in 2016, where he hit the ground running as a Systems Engineering (SE) Manager for the Middle East. With his dedication and strategic approach, he quickly moved into managing EMEA Emerging Markets, where he has been leading with distinction for the last 5 years. Before Nutanix, Paulo spent 16 years at Cisco, working in diverse roles across Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Phelan, SVP Global Solution Sales at Nutanix says, “Paulo’s passion for work, and life, shine through in his leadership style. Those who have worked closely with Paulo remark on his ability to simultaneously inspire, challenge and mentor others through change. He is deeply analytical, thoughtful, a straight shooter, and someone who doesn’t shy away from a challenge. I couldn't be more excited about what he will accomplish in this new leadership role at Nutanix.”

“I am truly honoured to lead Nutanix’s EMEA pre-sales team, at an exciting time when digital transformation is the need of the hour, cloud computing and AI are imperatives and no longer a luxury. In the cloud space, Nutanix is at the forefront of innovation - solving the very toughest challenges that plague organizations as they try to wrap their minds around the complexities of hybrid cloud. We understand that enterprises have unique requirements and are at different stages of the cloud adoption cycle, and our job is to identify and match technology opportunities with customers’ business issues and objectives. I’m looking forward to progressing the great work that’s currently underway and excited to move Nutanix’s business to the next level across the region,” concludes Paulo Pereira.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2023 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.