Dubai, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Mohammad Abulhouf to Senior Director & GM, Emerging Markets. Based in Saudi, Abulhouf will focus on developing the company’s regional client base and driving hypergrowth for Nutanix, in light of the wave of digital transformation taking place across the region.

Abulhouf is an IT veteran with over 16 years of experience in the industry, working in various sales leadership roles in reputed companies like Oracle, EMC, HP and Sun Microsystems. He joined Nutanix in 2018 as a Sales Director for Saudi and Bahrain where he was instrumental in building a strong team and spearheading several major customer project wins that helped consolidate Nutanix’s position as a leader in the cloud space. Abulhouf holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from University of Jordan.

Commenting on the appointment, Sammy Zoghlami, SVP EMEA at Nutanix says, “Emerging markets is a strategic growth region for our company. The ongoing pandemic has created several challenges for organizations that have been forced to transform and modernize their operations and infrastructure in order to stay relevant and competitive. Nutanix technology addresses these challenges by helping enable a remote workforce, accelerate the pace of digitalization programs, reinforce security posture against cyberattacks and provide enterprises with a platform for innovation. Our value proposition has been resonating very strongly, as evidenced by the strong uptake of our technology by regional enterprises.”

“Appointing Abulhouf to lead our Emerging Markets organization is a very natural evolution for him and for Nutanix teams in the region. His track record is significant in terms of business development as well as people development. His leadership philosophy fits perfectly with our vision that we should focus our energy on solving problems for our customers in a multicloud world, not on selling products. Last but not least, his ability to build and develop key partnerships and bring strong solutions to market is key,” he continues.

“I am truly honoured to lead Nutanix’s regional team in the Emerging Markets, at an exciting time when most enterprises have digital transformation initiatives underway. According to the 2022 Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report, multicloud is currently the most commonly used deployment model and the report predicts that adoption will jump to 64% in the next three years. However, complexity issues of interoperability, security, cost and data integration remains a major challenge for enterprises. That’s where Nutanix’s value proposition lies. Our platform blurs the line between public, private, and edge clouds to deliver one, invisible multi-cloud experience. From application automation and mobility to cloud governance and native disaster recovery, we give enterprises the foundational IT environment to thrive in a multi-cloud world. I’m looking forward to progressing the great work that’s already happening and excited to advance Nutanix’s business across the region,” concludes Mohammad Abulhouf.

-Ends-

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.