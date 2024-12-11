Kuwait City– Gulf Capital Investment Company, "InvestGB," the investment arm of Gulf Bank, has announced the appointment of Nouf AlOqab as Vice President – Financial Brokerage. This strategic move reaffirms the company's commitment to empowering national talents and enhancing the role of women in the financial and investment sector in Kuwait.

AlOqab has extensive experience in the investment sector, spanning 19 years. She previously held several positions at Global Investment House and Kuwait Finance and Investment Company (KFIC), which contributed to building her extensive expertise and enhancing her track record of success in this field. AlOqab holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Kuwait University. She has also earned numerous prestigious certifications specializing in finance and the rules and regulations of the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority.

On this occasion, AlOqab stated, "I am delighted to be part of “InvestGB”, and I look forward to contributing to achieving its strategic goals and delivering exceptional services to our clients, while contributing to the company's continuous growth and success."

Sara AlMuzaini, Senior Vice President – Human Resources at InvestGB, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Nouf AlOqab to “InvestGB”. Nouf will lead efforts to strenghten InvestGB’s brokerage services, ensuring clients receive first-class tailored solutions. Her extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our operations, further enhancing the efficiency and success of our investment initiatives."

AlMuzaini added, "Nouf AlOqab's appointment aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to empower local talents for long-term success. Her extensive expertise will play a pivotal role in strengthening our competitive position and leadership in Kuwait's investment sector." Emphasizing the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, AlMuzaini conculded, "Diversity is a cornerstone of our company, women make up 46% of our workforce, and we maintain a 71% Kuwaiti representation.”

About InvestGB

InvestGB, a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com