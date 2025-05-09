Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft announces the appointment of Erwin Bamps as its new CEO to support its next phase of development across key international markets.

Bamps, who played a pivotal role in Gulf Craft’s global rise in the early 2000s, brings extensive leadership experience and keen market insights across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas—key regions shaping the industry, where the Group is now actively challenging the dominance of legacy shipyards. His return comes as Gulf Craft scales up production, broadens its model range, and accelerates its reach into both mature and high-growth markets.

Underpinning Gulf Craft’s growth strategy is a focus on high-tech composite construction, design innovation, and tailored customer experiences—areas where the company has steadily intensified its competition with traditional builders.

“Erwin’s return comes at an important time for Gulf Craft, as we continue to focus on strengthening our presence across key global markets. He knows Gulf Craft well, understands the values that have shaped the company, and brings with him broader international experience that will support our future plans. We look forward to working closely together to build on the foundations we have set in place.”

— Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft

“Gulf Craft is entering a defining era,” said Erwin Bamps. “With an already solid global footprint and rising brand equity, we are poised to claim greater market share across the full spectrum—from long-range luxury explorers to fully customised superyachts. The opportunity now is to amplify our global presence, deepen relationships with our clients, and push the boundaries of what Gulf Craft can deliver, without losing sight of the Emirati values and vision that make us unique.”

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Gulf Craft Services. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support. At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty, Nomad, Oryx, SilverCAT, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network. The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq. ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq. ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 800,000 sq. ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats. Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.