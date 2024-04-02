Prakruthi has extensive experience working on energy and infrastructure projects globally, including many first-of-a-kind projects in the energy transition space.

She regularly advises lenders and sponsors on both commercial contracts and financing aspects of energy and infrastructure projects, and frequently advises financial investors on their investments in the energy and infrastructure sector, as well as exits. Prakruthi practices both English and New York Law and joins from Clifford Chance.

In addition to the Projects team, Prakruthi will be working closely with colleagues in the wider Middle East banking and finance practice, led by Mohammed Paracha, and the firm’s global network to advise clients on projects taking place throughout the region.

Prakruthi said: “I am delighted to be joining a firm with a strong focus on the energy and infrastructure space in the Middle East. Norton Rose Fulbright's platform offers me a great opportunity to grow my practice in this area. My experience in the sector, combined with the existing market-leading practice of the firm, will enable us to provide commercial and practical solutions to clients.

“In addition, with Norton Rose Fulbright’s Middle East practice having doubled in size over the past three years, it’s a great period to be returning to the firm and an excellent opportunity to play a part in the firm’s rapid, ongoing growth.”

Mohammed Paracha, Head of Middle East at Norton Rose Fulbright, said: “We’re thrilled that Prakruthi will be joining the team and to be able to welcome back a former colleague to the firm. Prakruthi has excellent experience across projects and sustainable energy – two major areas for us – and her presence will further strengthen our market-leading practice within the Middle East.”

Prakruthi is the latest in a number of new hires in the firm’s Dubai office, with Nicholas Sharratt joining as Head of Disputes late last year.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dubai office offers a full-service practice and has particularly strong experience in energy, infrastructure, financial institutions, government advisory, transport and technology. Its lawyers act for government entities, corporates and financial institutions on their domestic and outbound business.