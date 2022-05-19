Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates: NMC OpCo Ltd (“NMC” or the “Company”), the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and the third largest in Oman, welcomes Jean-Philippe Sarther to its senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Jean-Philippe brings more than 25 years of financial management experience in executing business plans and driving forward growth strategies across various industry sectors in both Europe and the Middle East. He has held CFO positions for well-respected companies including Tristar Group LLC, the integrated energy logistics provider, GEMS Education, a global leading network of K-12 schools, and Axiom Telecom LLC, a leading telecom retailer. At GEMS Education, he played a pivotal role in professionalizing the business, optimizing the portfolio, and ensuring a doubling in EBITDA for the company during his tenure.

Jean-Philippe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Managerial Economics from the University of Lille 1 Sciences and Technology and received a master’s degree in Finance from Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas University in France.

Michael Davis, Chief Executive Officer of NMC, said: “JP’s expertise and experience with both public and founder-led private companies make him the ideal partner as we embark on NMC’s next phase of growth, marked by a clear direction and focus on governance throughout the organization. I wholeheartedly welcome JP to the NMC family and look forward to working closely with him on the execution of NMC’s board approved strategy and plan, by further enhancing our operational efficiency and capabilities, building on our strong financial position and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we continue to deliver exceptional patient care and healthcare excellence to our communities. With our strong management team, we are well placed to drive NMC’s next phase of growth.”

This appointment follows NMC’s recent and successful exit from administration where the Company highlighted its focus on governance, culture and growth, as it aims to build on the solid operational and financial foundations garnered over the last two years. Moreover, the appointment comes after a diligent and thorough selection process in line with the Company’s new focus to instill robust governance at every level of the organization a strong and positive organizational culture, based on active listening, collaboration across business units, transparency, empowerment, and accountability.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

Brunswick

Omar Abu Khadra / Heather Salmond

nmcopco@brunswickgroup.com

About NMC

NMC is the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and the third largest in Oman. The company employs over 12,000 people and serves over 5.4 million patients annually through its large network of 11 hospitals, 54 community clinics and specialty care centers and 1,400 in-patient hospital beds.

NMC’s integrated model has five core complementary business verticals with a diversified healthcare offering. NMC’s healthcare excellence is underpinned by strong local brands, presence and reach that is synonymous with the delivery of quality care across the full spectrum of healthcare services at each stage of a patient’s journey.