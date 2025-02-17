AMMAN – Fairmont Amman announces the promotion of Nikolaos Kaloudis from Director of Operations to Hotel Manager, tasked to head the hotel and lead the talented team with his vast experience in the hospitality field.

This strategic appointment highlights the hotel’s dedication to excellence and innovation in providing outstanding guest experiences and leading the way in the industry. In defining and implementing the brand’s vision, Nikolaos intends to play an integral part in Fairmont Amman’s direction as he ensures to set new standards and turn moments into special memories.

Nikolaos, a Greek-Australian native, brings over 22 years of professional experience in iconic luxury hotels to corporate assignments, to standalone premium food and beverage sector across several 5-star luxury chains in the region. Having effectively completed from hotel openings to renovations and rebranding. His effective leadership and proven ability to re-position and train workforces to excel passionately and deliver the most optimal results.

"Entrusted by the Brand and Ownership, I am committed to carrying forward the vision and elevate guest experiences by always making special happen and demonstrating that true luxury is inclusive. I am proud to continue this successful journey and lead Fairmont Amman as the social epicenter of our city and genuine leader in the entertainment scene. A sincere heartfelt thank you to all of our stakeholders for your unwavering guidance and support."

About Fairmont Amman

Fairmont Amman is a five-star luxury hotel located in one of Amman’s most prestigious addresses - the 5th circle - and is strategically structured within a short distance from the city’s financial and commercial districts and a 30-minute drive from Queen Alia International Airport. The hotel welcomes guests in its 316 contemporary suites and rooms combining elegance, decor and modern in-room amenities. Home to 7 exceptional food and beverage venues, each outlet offers a unique atmosphere and dining experience with culinary creations from around the world. Fairmont Amman features the award-winning spa brand Fairmont Spa which offers a luxurious journey in its 6 treatment rooms, Dead Sea mud room, vitality pools and wet facilities along with the adjacent Fairmont Health Club – fully equipped with up-to-date fitness gear. A winner of several awards and accolades including best hotel restaurant, luxury hotel and spa, Fairmont Amman’s flagship property is where Jordanian hospitality meets modern-day luxury.

fairmont.com/amman

