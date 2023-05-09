Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI), a next-generation business news platform, today announced it has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Nicky Dawson, who will oversee the development of its commercial strategy framework in a consultancy role.

Prior to joining AGBI, Dawson was Deputy Managing Director of ITP Middle East’s B2B team, managing more than 50 staff across 11 key business titles. She has more than two decades of experience in publishing, events and media with a focus on growing business operations.

Dawson has worked across the MENA region since 2007 and has vast experience in scaling media businesses as well as launching new offerings. She has led on events such as ADIPEC and ISNR, has managed large portfolios of publishing brands – from PR Week to Construction Week and MEED – and has also launched industry-leading conferences.

She is consulting with AGBI to help develop the commercial strategy framework, with a remit to help build out the operational teams.

“I’m excited to be supporting the world-class editorial team at AGBI and will draw upon my extensive experience in the Gulf and beyond to help grow this important new source of regional business coverage,” Dawson said.

James Drummond, Editor-in-Chief of AGBI, added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Nicky to the team, and we are delighted to have one of the region’s most respected commercial leaders join us. Her wide-ranging expertise will be vital as we look to drive growth and increase our global reach.”

Headquartered in London with a newsroom in Dubai, AGBI began publishing at agbi.com last year as a focused resource for the local, regional and international business community and since its launch has grown rapidly, recording 100,000 users in April.

Through deep-dive reporting and thoroughly researched insight, AGBI’s essential content provides expert analysis of the conversations and developments driving economic change in the region, adding a unique and original perspective on the factors shaping the commercial landscape.