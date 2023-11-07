Dubai, UAE: – InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of a new member to its senior leadership team. Monsef Belmouden joins as the Food and Beverage Director, bringing a wealth of culinary expertise to the resort.

Most recently Monsef was the General Manager of Gastronomy at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, where he achieved impressive brand standards and guest satisfaction scores for the grand opening of the property.

Prior to that, Monsef served as the Operations Manager at LIV & W Lounge W Dubai, The Palm, where he oversaw innovative beverage programs and revenue-generating activations, whilst his experience also includes key roles during the pre-opening phase of The Oberoi, Marrakech, and as the Restaurant Operations Manager at Feast Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai.

Fluent in English, French, and Arabic, Monsef has a remarkable ability to connect with diverse audiences and deliver exceptional service, with a commitment to excellence that also sees him act as the Forbes Travel Guide Standards Guru.

In his new role, he will oversee six dining destinations inspired by the surrounding landscape of mountains, desert, and sea, as well as in-room dining, banquet operations, and a culinary team, in total of 200 members dedicated to delivering the highest quality services and products.

Commenting on the appointment, General Manager Stefan Fuchs, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Monsef Belmouden to the leadership team at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa. With his impressive background and dedication to excellence, I have no doubt that his contributions will further elevate our resort's reputation as a premier destination for exceptional hospitality. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments and exceeding the expectations of our valued guests."

