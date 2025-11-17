UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has appointed Görkem Köseoğlu as its Group Chief Customer and AI Officer.

This appointment underscores Network’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive product innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior value to consumers and merchants through deeper engagement.

As Group Chief Customer and AI Officer, Görkem will be responsible for defining and executing the company’s overarching AI strategy and leading product development, marketing and operations.

Görkem brings extensive experience of over 30 years of delivering business transformation models using digital technology, analytics and artificial intelligence. He previously held several roles at ING including Chief Analytics Officer as well as Group Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at ING Turkiye, where he successfully established the global analytics unit for the bank and carried out all banking unit transformations.

Murat Cagri Suzer, GCEO, Network International, said: “We are pleased to welcome Görkem. His appointment underscores Network International’s continued focus as a prominent fintech powerhouse driving innovation. As Group Chief Customer and AI Officer, he will be responsible for embedding AI within Network's business processes and product development. This will optimise our technological capabilities, operations, and facilitate the delivery of innovative products to our customers."

Görkem Köseoğlu, Group Chief Customer and AI Officer, Network International, said: “I am delighted to join Network International and contribute to our mission of driving operational excellence and enhancing the customer journey across all our markets. By developing and deploying innovative products and solutions, we will empower our customers to leverage scale, data insights, and technological efficiencies in their businesses. Our next wave of growth aims to further simplify how consumers transact, ultimately improving their daily lives and empowering them in their financial decisions.”

Network International recently merged with Magnati to form the largest fintech platform in the MEA region. By combining Network’s more than 30 years of expertise and robust payment infrastructure with Magnati’s advanced digital capabilities, the newly unified platform is poised to redefine fintech across the region through accelerated innovation, expanded financial inclusion, and the provision of smarter, safer, and seamless payment experiences.

