Dubai, UAE – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, has appointed Saeed Al-Zahrani as General Manager for Saudi Arabia, to further reinforce its commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda.

In this role, Al-Zahrani will be responsible for driving NetApp’s local strategy, deepening public and private sector partnerships, and enabling customers to unlock greater value from their data.

With nearly two decades of experience within Saudi Arabia’s evolving technology landscape, Al-Zahrani has held senior leadership roles at organizations such as Nutanix, Solutions by stc, Oracle, LinkedIn and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Over the course of his career, Al-Zahrani has consistently championed customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence, helping both public and private sector entities embrace technology more strategically.

“Saeed’s strategic vision, deep customer relationships and passion for execution make him the perfect leader to scale our business in Saudi Arabia,” said Suhail Hasanain, Senior Director & General Manager, Middle East & Africa at NetApp. “His appointment reinforces our longterm commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s economic diversification and digital transformation agendas,”

Reflecting on his new role, Saeed Al‑Zahrani said, “Saudi Arabia is going through a truly transformative journey and I am looking forward to working with our customers, partners, and the wider ecosystem to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a data-driven, AI-enabled future.”

Al-Zahrani’s appointment comes as NetApp deepens its regional footprint following the opening of its new headquarters in Riyadh earlier this year.

The company’s expanded leadership in the Kingdom will play a pivotal role in delivering tailored solutions to help customers build intelligent data infrastructure in key sectors such as energy, healthcare and smart cities. By enabling secure, hybrid cloud environments and real-time data insights, NetApp is supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading digital economy.

In line with its regional priorities, NetApp also remains committed to nurturing local talent, supporting innovation and building long-term partnerships with government entities, enterprises and academic institutions across the country.

Contacts:

Amber Dale

Amberdale@chatterbox-pre.com