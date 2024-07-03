Deputy CEO Adnan Anwar to assume the role of CEO from October 1

Dubai – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Vince Cook, will be stepping down from his role with effect from September 30th 2024, having led the bank successfully for over 14 years.

NBF’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Adnan Anwar, currently Deputy CEO, will succeed Mr Cook as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Vince Cook has been an integral part of NBF's growth and success over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, the bank has been through a digital transformation, broadened and deepened its SME banking, trade finance and Islamic finance offerings, and pursued a robust ESG strategy, delivering a strong financial performance despite significant global economic headwinds.

NBF’s Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to Vince for his years of exceptional service and dedication to the bank. "The bank’s Directors are deeply grateful for Vince’s contributions and leadership over a period that has been transformative for NBF. His commitment to excellence in meeting customer needs, and strategic vision, have positioned NBF as a pre-eminent financial institution in the region. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours", said His Highness Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad AlSharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Adnan Anwar has been with NBF for over 19 years, being appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2010, and Deputy CEO in November 2020. He has been instrumental in the Bank’s commercial success and is passionate about driving innovation and change for the benefit of customers and employees of the bank. With a deep understanding of the banking industry and a proven track record of success, Adnan is well-equipped to steer NBF into the future. Under Adnan’s leadership, NBF aims to continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the UAE Banking sector through the expansion of digital services, a customer centric approach and achieving sustainable growth coupled with operational excellence.

"Adnan’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the Bank, we are confident that he will continue to drive the Bank towards achieving our strategic goals with a strong focus on delivering exceptional customer service. The Board believes that building on the bank’s strong foundation, Adnan will work together with NBF’s talented team to drive continued growth and innovation for our clients and stakeholders - taking the Bank to new heights”, commented His Highness Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad AlSharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae