Dubai, UAE: – Nathan Group announces appointment of Shirin Khan to the role of General Manager overseeing Global Mobility, Employee of Record (EOR) and Freelancing operations across MENA and Europe.

This role oversees the group entities Dynamic Employment Services LLC, Executive Employment Services LLC, and Nathan Global Mobility Solutions MENA and Europe.

Khan’s journey began with the group over 7 years ago in a Corporate Sales Executive role with Nathan Group’s outsourcing business, Dynamic Employment Services LLC. Here she swiftly ascended the ranks, gaining valuable insights from the firm’s seasoned professionals.

During her tenure at Dynamic, Shirin has played a key role in enabling the firm to grow to over 6500 staff in the UAE across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"I am honored to lead Dynamic Employment Services LLC and Nathan Global Mobility as we embark on this exciting journey," said Khan. "My professional journey has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to driving positive change. I am excited to leverage my experiences and expertise to empower our corporate customers, entrepreneurs and freelancers across the MENA and Europe regions."

Rohan Nathan, CEO of Nathan & Nathan, expressed his full support for Khan's new role, stating, "Shirin's appointment as General Manager is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication. Her remarkable journey to General Manager is a clear indication of her talent and determination. I am confident that she will excel in her new position and continue to make a significant impact in the industry across the MENA. "

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Benjamin Brank

Marketing Manager

Dynamic Employment Services LLC