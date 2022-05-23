Dubai, UAE – The Wealth Management division of Mirabaud Group has announced the appointment of Samir Atitallah as CEO of Mirabaud Middle East Ltd. In addition, Nicolas Mirabaud, Managing partner of Mirabaud SCA and Head of Wealth Management for the Group, now also assumes the role of Chairman of the Board of Mirabaud Middle East Ltd, thereby ensuring the continuation of robust governance structures in the region. Samir, based in Dubai, will report to Nicolas and drive client excellence throughout the region, in line with Mirabaud’s plans to further strengthen its international wealth proposition.

Samir Atitallah joined the Mirabaud Group in February 2022 and is mandated to lead Mirabaud’s teams across the region to build awareness around the Group’s unique value proposition based on an independent, customised and family office approach to the wealth management. Aligned with Mirabaud’s raison d’être, Samir will ensure Mirabaud Middle East’s clients are served with excellence and supported for navigating a complex world while ensuring finance contributes to a better and fairer society for all. Mirabaud has been doing so for more than 200 years.

Nicolas Mirabaud, Managing Partner of Mirabaud SCA said: “I am extremely pleased to assume the role of Chairman of Mirabaud Middle East and recognise the growth potential of the region. I look forward to working closely with Samir in his capacity as CEO of Mirabaud Middle East. I believe the wealth management landscape in the region is changing at a rapid pace ; at Mirabaud, we are committed to developing our offering to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Samir is well positioned to lead this change thanks to his expertise in strategy, finance and business development as well as his natural leadership and multi-faceted knowledge of the industry. He will further enhance local client servicing through a unique blend of heritage and innovation, which are part of the Mirabaud DNA.”

Alain Baron, Equity Partner and Head of Wealth Management MENA of the Mirabaud Group said : “I am delighted to welcome Samir to Mirabaud’s Middle East market. This important hire signals our commitment to continually strengthen and innovate our wealth proposition and develop the next generation clientele, be it out of Dubai or Abu Dhabi.”

Throughout his career, Samir has gained extensive experience in private banking and within the luxury goods industry. Most recently, Samir was a member of the Executive Committee of Piaget as the Chief of Staff to the CEO after working more than three years in the Organisation & Strategy department at Pictet Group. Samir Atitallah is a 35-year-old Swiss citizen who graduated from l’Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

Samir Atitallah added: “This is a transformational time for the wealth management industry, and I am thrilled to join Mirabaud given its strong ambition driven by conviction and passion. We have an opportunity to capitalise on the immense high-growth potential of the region, and I look forward to working closely with Nicolas to expand our client proposition. As a fast-growing region, Mirabaud can play a pivotal role in augmenting the landscape through its exclusive positioning, bespoke investment offering and close customer relationships. I look forward to collaborating with the successful and talented local teams throughout our regional network to strengthen our partnerships with this selective clientele and continue to build their wealth with responsibility and long-term thinking.”

About The Mirabaud Group

The Mirabaud Group was founded in Geneva in 1819. With its four core values of Independence, Conviction, Responsibility and Passion, it has grown over the years into an international group offering its clients personalised financial services and advice in various areas of activity. Its expertise lies in Wealth Management (portfolio management, investment advice and services for independent asset managers), Asset Management (institutional management, fund management and distribution) and highly specialised Corporate Finance services (equity research, corporate advisory, capital markets and execution).

Mirabaud has always been strongly committed to responsibility and sustainability. This is reflected in its interactions with clients, employees and society as a whole. As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2010, Mirabaud has the highest rating in this area thanks to its governance and its committed global strategy.

The Group employs around 700 staff and has offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Basel and Zurich), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Milan) and the rest of the world (Montreal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Montevideo and São Paulo).

Switzerland | United Kingdom | Luxembourg | France | Spain | Italy Canada | United Arab Emirates | Brazil | Uruguay

For more information, please visit our website: www.mirabaud.com

