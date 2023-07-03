Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open-platform video management software, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Morten Illum as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Morten Illum brings extensive experience and a strong track record in channel sales across various regions. His leadership in driving transformation, coupled with his deep knowledge of the tech industry, makes him an invaluable addition to the Milestone team. Morten has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth, forge strategic partnerships, and build high-performing sales teams.

“I am thrilled with Morten Illum’s appointment as our CRO, which represents a significant strengthening of our company,” said Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems. “Morten’s strong competencies with channel sales and international organizations, his extensive background in the tech industry, as well as his proven track record in developing sales, creating the right structure for scalability, and driving business transformation, will be instrumental in Milestone’s ongoing transformation journey. Additionally, Morten is an excellent leader with the right values, and he is the perfect match with our People First philosophy. I look forward to collaborating with Morten to drive Milestone’s growth and success,” said Thomas Jensen.

For the past eight years, Morten Illum has spearheaded the growth of HPE Aruba, a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise company, doubling its business within a five-year period.

“I am delighted to join Milestone Systems as the Chief Revenue Officer,” said Morten Illum. “Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of technology, and firmly believe that Milestone Systems has huge potential. The video management software, combined with AI, offers endless opportunities to benefit people, the climate, businesses, and societies. I am truly excited to become part of the Milestone team, contribute to the growth journey, and unlock the immense potential that lies ahead. I look forward to meeting all the Milestone people, partners, and end users, getting to know them and the business.”

Morten Illum will start at Milestone Systems on August 1, 2023.

-Ends-

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom. Click here for information on Trademarks.

For more information, please contact:

Shirin Zemmo – shirin@matrixdubai.com

Khushie Mallya – khushie@matrixdubai.com