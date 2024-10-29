Dubai, UAE – MENAP-SCI (Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Self Care Industry), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing self-care initiatives in the MENAP region, announces the appointment of Kamal Ubaysi as the new chairman, effective September 1, 2024. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, Ubaysi’s leadership marks a new chapter in MENAP-SCI’s mission to elevate healthcare advancements across the MENAP region.

Kamal Ubaysi, a passionate advocate for integrating self-care into healthcare systems, brings over 25 years of experience in the self-care sector across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, empowering consumers to take charge of their health. Ubaysi has successfully championed industry collaboration with local authorities and held key leadership positions at renowned companies, including GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Health, L’Oréal, and P&G Wella. His commitment to innovation and talent development has consistently defined his career.

"I am immensely proud to take on the role of chairman at MENAP-SCI, a position that allows me to drive transformative change in self-care across the MENAP region,” said Kamal Ubaysi, Chairman of MENAP-SCI. “Self-care is not merely an option; it is a fundamental right that empowers individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions. By fostering dynamic partnerships and leveraging innovative strategies, we will reshape the healthcare landscape, creating a powerful network that promotes healthier lives and resilient communities throughout the region."

MENAP-SCI envisions a future where self-care is an integral component of healthcare in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, championing healthier lifestyles for individuals and communities. Through advocacy for regulatory harmonization and enhanced access to safe and effective self-care products, MENAP-SCI collaborates with authorities to implement policies that bolster public health and preventive care. Aligning with global standards ensures consumers can make informed health decisions, leading to improved well-being and a reduction in healthcare burdens.

About MENAP-SCI

MENAP-SCI (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan Self Care Industry) is a not-for-profit organization which represents manufacturers of non-prescription medicines, food supplements and self-care medical devices (all also designated as Consumer Health Products), based in the MENAP region. MENAP-SCI is dedicated to promoting better health by the use of consumer health care products where self-care increasingly contributes to better health and more sustainable healthcare systems.